Summer solstice 2023: here we are. Tomorrow, Wednesday June 21, at 16:58 (Italian time) the astronomical summer begins with the longest day of the year. From now on the days are getting shorter. The meteorological summer, on the other hand, began as usual on June 1st and will end on August 31st.

On the longest day of the year, the sun rises at 5.36am and sets at 8.51pm. Daylight lasts 15 hours and 15 minutes, according to the website of the Unione Astrofili Italiani (Uai). At midday solar time (ie at one o’clock in summer time currently in effect) the Sun reaches its highest point on the horizon. The height reached by the Sun depends on the latitude: in Rome, at its peak, it reaches about 71° 30′. In Milan the maximum height is 68° (3° 30′ lower than in Rome), in Palermo instead it exceeds 75°.