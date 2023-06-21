Let’s celebrate the summer solstice! On Wednesday, June 21, the sun will reach its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere, giving us the longest day of the year. But beyond its natural beauty, the Summer Solstice It has captivated humanity for thousands of years. Around the world, there are hundreds of monuments, temples and buildings aligned with this astronomical phenomenon. Here are some fascinating examples!

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, UK

We start with one of the most famous monuments aligned with the summer solstice: Stonehenge. This mysterious 5,000-year-old Neolithic monument features the Heel Stone, which is illuminated by the rising sun just before the summer solstice. Thousands of people gather around this enigmatic stone circle to witness the event. If you can’t be there physically, don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch it live via English Heritage’s online broadcast on their Facebook page.

Revelers watch the sunrise at Stonehenge near Amesbury in Wiltshire, southern England, on June 21, 2023, to celebrate the Midsummer festival dating back thousands of years. and celebrates the longest day of the year, when the sun is at its highest elevation. The stone monument – carved and built at a time when metal tools did not exist – symbolizes Britain’s semi-mythical prehistoric period, and has given rise to countless legends. Daniel LEAL / AFP

Khafra and Khufu pyramids, Giza, Egypt

The famous 4,500-year-old Pyramids of Giza are primarily known for being the tallest man-made structures up to the year 1311. However, few know that they are aligned with the cardinal directions. From the front of the Sphinx, the sun sets between the pyramids of Khafra and Khufu during the summer solstice. During the equinoxes, sunset takes place over the shoulder of the half-man, half-lion statue.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-985192″ > Egypt. Photo: Pexels

Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, United States

Located in a remote canyon in northwestern New Mexico, Chaco Canyon National Historical Park is home to massive structures called kivas, built by the Ancestral Pueblo people between AD 850 and 1250. If you find yourself at Casa Rinconada, a “great kiva “, during the sunrise of the summer solstice (and a few days before and after), you will be able to witness a fascinating play of light that is projected through a window and settles in a niche.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-532242″ > Chetro Ketl Ruins, Chaco Canyon. Photo: Wikipedia

Piedras Blancas, Antequera, Spain

Archaeologists discover monuments aligned with the sun all the time. In May 2023, archaeologists in Andalusia, southern Spain, reported the discovery of a 5,400-year-old tomb in a region known for its megaliths. The summer solstice sunrise illuminates the decorative rocks on the walls of a hidden chamber deep within the tomb. The site is located at the foot of a prominent mountain called La Peña de los Enamorados, which is also aligned with the famous Dolmen de Menga.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-403755″ > Piedras Blancas, Spain. Photo: The Country

Pueblo Puerco, Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona, United States

The ancient inhabitants of the American Southwest appear to have used the solstice to create ancient calendars. One of the most famous is the petroglyph at Pueblo Puerco, where a sunbeam is cast onto a spiral solstice marker in a rock, touching its center around 9am local time. This occurs every morning for approximately two weeks around the summer solstice. Nearby is Newspaper Rock State Historic Landmark, a rock face with more than 650 petroglyphs.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-998623″ > Hog Town. Photo: Expedia

Hagar Qim, Malta

A spectacular megalithic temple on the Mediterranean island of Malta, Hagar Qim is one of the oldest free-standing buildings in the world. It was built between 3600 and 3200 BC. At the dawn of the summer solstice, the first rays of the rising sun enter the temple through an elliptical “oracle hole” in the monumental walls, projecting the solar disk onto a stone slab. .

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-306646″ > Hagar Qim, Malta. Photo: Traveling between stones

Ballochroy Standing Stones, Kintyre, UK

These three upright stones, oriented northeast to southwest, may not look like much, but they are believed to be an ancient observatory. The three stones align with the sunset on the day of the solstice, with the sun setting behind the mountains on the Isle of Jura.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-302359″ > Ballochroy Standing Stones. Photo: Alamy

Parowan Gap, Iron County, Utah, United States

Northwest of Cedar City in southern Utah is a 600-foot (180-meter) high V-shaped gap in the mountains where the sun appears to descend at sunset when viewed from the east. The phenomenon can be observed any night depending on where the viewer is, but the cairns mark the exact places to stand on the summer and winter solstices. The cairns are believed to have been placed there approximately 10,000 years ago by the Fremont and Paiute Native Americans. Inside Parowan Gap is a vast panel of petroglyphs, one of which is V-shaped and is believed to represent alignments like a solar calendar.