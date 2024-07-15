The activities of the “Summer Seeds” programme for girls continued at the Al Mizhar Islamic Cultural Centre, affiliated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. The programme is being implemented in two phases: the first from July 8 to 24, and the second from August 5 to 21, at the department’s centres in several areas, including Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba, Al Mizhar and Hatta..

This program is part of the initiatives launched by the department on July 8 with the aim of promoting and developing Islamic and human values ​​and ethics among female students in the age group from 7 to 15 years, in addition to teaching them life skills such as leadership, sustainability and innovation..

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department, said during his visit to the center to review the progress of the events that the “Summer Seeds” program initiative comes within the department’s efforts to achieve the goals of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” under the slogan “The family is the foundation of the nation.” Through it, we seek to build a generation of girls who enjoy social and family responsibility and enhance their national values ​​and Islamic identity..

The Summer Seeds program includes a variety of activities such as reciting and intoning the Holy Quran, memorizing supplications and remembrances, in addition to explaining the jurisprudential rulings related to purification and prayer, in addition to interactive workshops to enhance the students’ skills in various subjects such as agriculture, Arabic calligraphy, gypsum, mosaics, and sewing..