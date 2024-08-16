As for the huevos rotos, there is one thing I love and one thing I hate: the first is the format itself. I love that putting a plate full of fried eggs in the centre of the table, smashing them with both hands and devouring them from a bowl in the centre of the table is a unanimous agreement. The gestures are repeated: someone takes the reins, looks around for approval and attacks the dish, spoon and fork in hand. What comes next is also known to us: lots of bread, scavenging and joy.

What I like least is the lack of vegetable variety they usually have: chorizo, chistorra and ham; also foie and blood sausage, why not. I don’t know what you think, but with this heat I prefer the juiciness of tomato, the freshness of piparras, the lightness of a courgette. Taking advantage of the fact that we are in the best time to cook potatoes – new potatoes are in full season and it is amazing how tasty and good they are – and that the vegetable garden is lush, we are going to put an end to this crime against the vegetarian community that wants to eat broken eggs (and other people who, like me, are fed up with the empire of sausages).

The charm of this classic lies in three main elements. The eggs, which are the fresher and better, the better. They have to be fried – they don’t have to be submerged in an oil bath, but they do have to be cooked over a very high heat with enough oil – at the moment (there’s nothing worse than an egg that was cooked more than fifteen minutes ago). Practice is essential, but impatience often gets in the way of the process. Heat the pan with the oil, add the egg and don’t touch it for a minute: I know it’s difficult, but resist the urge to put the spatula in. If you can’t keep your hands still, use a spoon to add the hot oil to the egg white, that way you’ll entertain yourself.

On the other hand, I like the potatoes very creamy on the inside and then very toasted on the outside. You can fry them in two parts, but I find that first cooking them in the microwave works very well – yes, in the microwave, peeled, cut and in a bowl covered with film for seven minutes – and then cooking them in the pan with oil on high heat so that they get colour and become crispy. We want the potato to be creamy and juicy and not just crispy so that once broken, the eggs soak up the juice and everything is soaked in. A good potato is key, after all, they are the main element of the dish (although the eggs have been retained by the name).

Finally, the element of surprise, which is not taken for granted when you order scrambled eggs. If we look at the classic accompaniments, we can see one thing clearly: they are very powerful in flavour and salt concentration. When planning vegetable versions, we should also look for that contribution, either by dressing them, preparing a strong sauce or oil, or incorporating elements such as capers, semi-dried tomatoes, some cheese or mushrooms, for example. Personally, I like vegetables to provide juiciness, so that the potato is well coated and then it is the turn of the bread: here are three vegetable versions to savour the season between eggs and potatoes.

With fresh piparras, Padrón peppers and Lao gan ma

Piparras and Padrón peppers (or Herbón) share the same season and species – both are varieties of Capsicum annuum– and they both cook in a very similar way, so it was only natural that they would end up together on a plate. I’ve always been nervous about some being spicy and others not, so I made a sauce for them using Lao gan ma so there’s no room for doubt.

Difficulty : Finding fresh piparras Ingredients For 2 people 100 g of fresh piparra

100 g of Herbón peppers

2 medium potatoes

2-3 eggs

Extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of Lao gan ma

1 teaspoon of sugar

Flake salt Instructions 1. Peel and cut the potatoes into bite-sized pieces, place in a bowl and cover with cling film. Microwave on high for seven minutes. 2. Cover the base of a frying pan with oil, heat over a high heat and add the potatoes with a pinch of salt. Cook for five to seven minutes, stirring carefully so as not to break them up too much, until they are toasted, then remove. 3. Add the piparras and the peppers to the same oil. Stir a couple of times until they gain a little colour and soften. Remove and add flaky salt. 4. Fry the eggs in the same oil. 5. Mix the Lao gan ma and sugar. 6. Serve the potatoes with the eggs, piparras and peppers on top. Finish with the sauce.

With miso glazed eggplants

Eggplant is one of the season’s favorites, so it couldn’t be missing from these suggestions. To give a twist to classic flavors and bring that punch of saltiness and umami that we talked about before, we are going to prepare them glazed with miso.

Ingredients For 2 people 1 eggplant

2 tablespoons of miso

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 clove of garlic

1 tablespoon butter

2 potatoes

2-3 eggs

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Toasted sesame Instructions 1. Cut the aubergines into slices. Grease with oil and place in a preheated oven at 200ºC, top and bottom heat, for 15 minutes. 2. Prepare the sauce by mixing the miso, soy sauce, honey, grated garlic and melted butter. Spread the sauce over the slices and bake for another 15 minutes. 3. Cook the potatoes in the same way as in the version with piparras and peppers and fry the eggs. 4. On a plate, arrange the potatoes with the eggplants, the eggs on top and finish with a little toasted sesame seeds.

It looks like blood sausage but it’s eggplant Claudia Polo

With grilled tomatoes and candied garlic

The king of juiciness and bread boats is tomato, especially if it is cooked – roasted, in sauce or grilled. This version reminds me a bit of eggs on a plate, but with fried potatoes, which always improve anything.

Difficulty : The one of confiting garlic Ingredients For 2 people 1 ripe tomato

½ head of garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

2 potatoes

2-3 eggs

Salt

Black pepper

½ teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon vinegar Instructions 1. Peel the garlic and place in a saucepan covered with oil. Heat over medium heat and cook for 20 minutes, until soft. Crush and mix with the same oil, a little salt, thyme and vinegar. 2. Cook the potatoes in the same way as in the version with piparras and peppers and fry the eggs. 3. Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the tomato cut into wedges. Cook for a couple of minutes until it softens a little. 4. Serve the potatoes on a plate with the tomato pieces and all the juice they have released, the eggs and the garlic sauce on top. Finish with freshly ground black pepper.

