Summer School ended and life began in the sun-drenched Helsinki – HS’s photographers follow the joy of the young people released for the summer

This is what the city, waking up from a long dormancy, looks like when schools and colleges have closed their doors for the summer.

Helsinki has eased many restrictions this week and reopened its doors after a long period of coronary misery. The year for many schoolchildren and students has been exceptionally heavy and lonely.

In the streets, one could feel relief and joy as the well-deserved vacation began.

On Saturday, the sun also participated in the closing day party in Helsinki, and the temperature remained above 22 degrees in the afternoon.

HS’s photographers follow the city, which wakes up to summer, through a long evening. This is what it looks like.

Downtown all terraces were full in the early evening. The pool at Sea Pool plays live music. Performers were Costee and Cledos.

Listening to the show, Saga Hankaniemi (right), who wrote from Kallio High School, 19 with her friends Ronja Järvinen, Henna Järvimäki and Jenna Jokirinna.

The terraces were crowded everywhere in the early evening.

The Esplanade Park was full of small children with their parents in party costumes and food stalls.

There was a rumble on each side, the music mixed with another. There were a lot of kickboards on the move and often many of the spring party dresses perched on the same board. There were a lot of young men in the parks sunbathing without a shirt.

Lotta Valley, Heidi Vierumäki and Aliisa Ståhlhammar were on their way to their friend’s graduation party but first stopped at Sinebrychoff Park to play a drinking game. They threw ping pong balls into the cups and got hit with a hit.

Lotta Laakso and Aliisa Ståhlhammar’s (left) drinking game doesn’t really speed up drinking tonight. Heidi Vierumäki in the audience and waiting for her turn.

The hits, though, happened so rarely at first that the drinking game didn’t seem to lead to drunkenness.

“It was only meant to go straight to the party, but the air was so wonderful that I had to take the sudden departure out earlier,” Laakso said.

Above on the cliff fresh students Riina Launonen and Pinja Vaarala started the evening with a group of girls. They said that they had come to Helsinki from Järvenpää.

“It’s so nice to be able to be among friends now,” Vaarala said with a sigh.

Launonen confirmed that the days of almost the whole year had felt lonely during distance learning.

“We’ll probably sit here for a long time when the weather is so good, and then go back to our own homes,” he said.

“Or let’s see where the evening takes us,” Vaarala said with a laugh.

Dana Yoo and Meri Haavikko stopped to eat a few snacks in Kaivopuisto.

Kaivopuisto celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Kaivopuisto was full of picnic quilts. Petanque was played on the lawn and sparkling wine was drunk.

In the early evening, there were more adults on the move than recent graduates, but there was also an official portion of one of the student parties at the edge of the park.

Tilda Leikola celebrated her student party in a tent set up in Kaivopuisto with her loved ones.

“We came here to our‘ front yard ’so we can celebrate safely,” he said Tilda Leikola, whose loved ones had gathered in a small tent on the edge of Kaivopuisto.

Leikola, who graduated from Kulosaari Co-educational High School, said that the year had been long and lonely for him as well. There were more than 30 days of contact teaching throughout the school year, and it seemed difficult, especially for two weeks, to be quarantined before graduation.

“I was still excited if we could get to party together at school. The fact that we got there crowned this spring. It felt really good that we were able to press the end of our hat together, side by side, ”says Leikola.

“And today the sun is on our side too. It couldn’t feel better. ”

There were a lot of people in the Esplanade Park from the early evening.