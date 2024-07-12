Medicines fear the heat and for this reason, in summer, some extra precautions are necessary to store them correctly. “Wherever you go, you must have what is necessary to continue our therapies safely. With the heat, before leaving for the holidays, it will be good to observe some simple precautions. First of all, reading the information leaflet, which reports the exact methods and temperatures of storage. It is important to respect them because safety does not go on vacation”. This is emphasized by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) which collects the main tips for better managing drug therapies even in summer.

Temperature. “First of all, the correct storage temperature must be carefully checked on the package leaflet. If no particular conditions are specified, medicines must be stored in cool, dry environments at a temperature below 25 degrees centigrade – reads the note from AIFA – When travelling, it is good practice to have refrigerated bags that can maintain an adequate temperature for the entire duration of the journey”.

“In the car, remember that the passenger compartment is cooler than the trunk. On the plane, it is better to carry life-saving drugs in your hand luggage along with your prescriptions. Remembering that liquids with a volume not exceeding 100 ml can be transported in your hand luggage and must be placed in transparent bags, while there are no restrictions for tablets and capsules – reminds AIFA – Some drugs require special storage conditions. Insulin, for example, must be stored in the fridge at a controlled temperature of between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade. Thyroid drugs, contraceptives and other hormone-based medicines are also particularly sensitive to temperature variations”.

In any case, avoid exposing them to heat sources and direct sunlight. “If the appearance of the medicine you usually take seems different or has defects such as an abnormal color or odor or a different consistency, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking it because these changes do not always indicate a deterioration of the medicine”, continues the guide.

Always check compatibility with sun exposure. “Some drugs can cause photosensitivity reactions such as dermatitis or eczema – warns the AIFA guide – This phenomenon can occur in particular with cortisone-based creams, gels, solutions or sprays, but also antibiotics and anticoagulants. In this case, it is best to avoid sun exposure, especially during the hottest hours of the day, and always use adequate protection. In specific cases, for example after using ketoprofen-based patches, it is necessary to avoid sun exposure for up to two weeks after treatment”.

Prefer solid formulations. “Remember that, when possible, in summer the use of solid formulations such as tablets is preferable to liquid formulations, since they are less sensitive to high temperatures”, continue the advice of the experts.

Bring the original packaging with you. “A common mistake when packing is to put different medications in the same container to save space. However – the AIFA guide advises – this can make it difficult to recognize the medications, and there is a risk of confusion with expiry dates, warnings or dosages. Furthermore, blisters and boxes protect medications from light and humidity, unlike pill boxes or containers not explicitly intended for transporting medications. These could easily overheat and alter them. Only the dose to be taken should be removed from the original container”.

“If you need to buy a medicine, the original packaging that shows the composition can be helpful in communicating with local doctors and pharmacists. To not forget to take your medicines at the right times, it is useful to download the ‘Aifamedicinali’ App (available for Android and iOS phones), which allows you to create your own medicine cabinet with the activation of alerts to remind you when to take them or to report if there are expected to be shortages in the pharmacy”, concludes the guide.