If Amazon’s Prime Day deals aren’t enough for you, then you’ll be happy to hear that the summer sales are now live on the PlayStation Store. That’s right, for the next few days, All users of current Sony consoles will be able to enjoy a series of discounts of all kinds on multiple titles.

In total, there are more than 4,500 offers on the PlayStation Store, where we find DLCs, some indies, the most acclaimed AAAs of recent years, as well as a couple of surprises that all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users should take advantage of, which will be available until August 14. These are just some of the offers available:

These are just some of the offers that the summer sales have for all PlayStation users. You can check out the thousands of discounts available herewhich will be available until August 14, 2024. In related news, a new update is coming to the PlayStation 4. Likewise, these are the best cell phone deals for Prime Day.

Author’s Note:

These sales are well worth it. There are titles that I have yet to play, and I’ve already seen a couple of discounts that are well worth it. So, it’s clear that all PlayStation users should take advantage of this period.

Via: PlayStation