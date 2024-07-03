Summer sales 2024, the calendar Region by Region and all the rules for retailers

The are about to begin summer sales 2024. This year, in principle, the period of reduced prices begins on the first Saturday of July and will continue until the first days of September. The starting date as well as the duration of the summer sales 2024 It changes from region to region while the rules are well defined.

There Italian Fashion Federation and Confcommercio confirms that stores are required to clearly display the starting price and the discount percentage applied next to each product. Merchants can offer early access to discounts to customers enrolled in loyalty programs. Sale items must be separated from those sold at full price.

As for exchanges, you can return a purchased item at the discretion of the retailer, unless it is defective or non-compliant. There is no obligation on the part of the retailer to let you try on sale items. Credit card payments must always be accepted.

Summer Sales 2024: The Calendar Region by Region

Abruzzo – begin on July 6 and continue for 60 days, with promotional sales permitted year-round;

– begin on July 6 and continue for 60 days, with promotional sales permitted year-round; Basilicata – start on July 6th and end on September 4th, with a ban on promotions for 30 days before the start date of the sales;

– start on July 6th and end on September 4th, with a ban on promotions for 30 days before the start date of the sales; Calabria – start on July 6th for a duration of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 15 days before;

– start on July 6th for a duration of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 15 days before; Campania – start on July 6th and continue for 60 days: promotions 30 days before are prohibited;

– start on July 6th and continue for 60 days: promotions 30 days before are prohibited; Emilia Romagna – start on July 6th for a period of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before;

– start on July 6th for a period of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before; Friuli Venezia Giulia – start on July 6th and last 60 days: promotions allowed all year round;

– start on July 6th and last 60 days: promotions allowed all year round; Lazio – Starting July 6 for six weeks, with a 30-day ban on promotions prior;

– Starting July 6 for six weeks, with a 30-day ban on promotions prior; Liguria – start on July 6th and last until August 19th, with a ban on promotions 40 days before;

– start on July 6th and last until August 19th, with a ban on promotions 40 days before; Lombardy – start on July 6th for a duration of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before:

– start on July 6th for a duration of 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before: Marche – start on July 6th and end on September 1st, promotions 30 days before are prohibited;

– start on July 6th and end on September 1st, promotions 30 days before are prohibited; Molise – They start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before and after;

– They start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before and after; Piedmont – start on July 6th and end on August 31st, with a ban on promotions 30 days before;

– start on July 6th and end on August 31st, with a ban on promotions 30 days before; Puglia – start from July 6th to September 15th, with a ban on promotions 15 days before;

– start from July 6th to September 15th, with a ban on promotions 15 days before; Sardinia – start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 40 days before;

– start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 40 days before; Sicily – start July 6th to September 15th, with promotions allowed all year round;

– start July 6th to September 15th, with promotions allowed all year round; Tuscany – start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before;

– start on July 6th and last 60 days, with a ban on promotions 30 days before; Umbria – start on July 6th for 60 days, with promotions allowed all year round;

– start on July 6th for 60 days, with promotions allowed all year round; Valle d’Aosta – start on July 6th and end on September 30th, with a ban on promotions 15 days before;

– start on July 6th and end on September 30th, with a ban on promotions 15 days before; Veneto – start from July 6th to August 31st, with a ban on promotions 30 days before.

In the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano the calendar for the summer sales 2024 it’s different from the rest of Italy:

Trento and province – 60-day sales: merchants are free to determine the periods.

For theSouth TyrolInstead: