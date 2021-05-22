Salobreña Town Hall has reached an agreement with the cleaning company CESPA to bring forward the summer, rubbish-collection times.

Consequently, as of yesterday there will be extra street cleaning (washing of pavements etc) as well as a change to collection times; changes that don’t normally come into effect until the 1st of July.

This decision has been taken because of the greater work load brought about by the premature arrival of second-home owners and weekend visitors.

The Councilor Ángel Coello thanked the cleaning company for agreeing to bring forward this extra service with no further cost to the municipal coffers.

