Deputy Gavrilov: summer residents may not pay tax on toilets in one case

The tax for toilets, baths and similar structures at the dacha may not be paid in one case – if they do not belong to outbuildings. State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov told the Russians about this, reports RIA News.

The outbuilding has a solid foundation, which distinguishes this type of object from other similar structures that can be easily moved from one place to another. “In the second case, these structures – a bathhouse, a toilet, a barn, a greenhouse, a shed, and so on – are no longer considered capital construction projects and citizens do not have to pay taxes on them,” Gavrilov explained.

The deputy noted that Rosreestr makes the same clarifications. If a building on a plot of land has a foundation and all the signs of a capital object, the owner must register it, legalize it as such a building of this type, and then pay a tax for the ownership of real estate. You can avoid paying tax on an outbuilding if its area does not exceed 50 square meters.

