Deputy Govyrkin warned of fines for hogweed growing on the site

State Duma deputy and co-author of the bill on combating hogweed Alexei Govyrin said in a conversation with RIA News, that summer residents face a fine of up to 5 thousand rubles if there is hogweed on their plot. This applies even to those cases when the plant is located behind a fence.

“Owners of commercial real estate are also not exempt from liability: for officials the fine will be up to 50 thousand rubles, and for legal entities – up to 1 million rubles,” he added. The deputy said that in accordance with the norms, local authorities need to monitor the fight against hogweed.

“They reserve the right, after notifying the owner, to destroy the hogweed themselves if the request to eliminate this invasive plant is ignored,” Govyrin explained. Then the summer resident will receive a bill, which he will need to pay within two months.

Earlier, State Duma deputy, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region Nikita Chaplin said that for growing certain plants on your plot you can get a fine or go to prison.