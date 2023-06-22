Gardener Makarova: you can protect plants from the cold at night with a smoke screen

To protect plantings on the site from the night cold, you need to cover the plants or create a smoke screen by making fires in barrels. Gardener Anna Makarova told gardeners about an unusual way to protect the crop, her words are broadcast by the TV channel “360”.

“Build fires in barrels and create a smoke screen. There is such a way, but few people know about it, ”said Makarova.

The expert also advised to use conventional methods. At night, you can cover the plants – for this you should use a special non-woven covering material ultrasil. You can also put a heater in the greenhouse.

