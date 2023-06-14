Belnews: diapers can act as a drainage layer for flower pots

Diapers can be used as a good drainage layer, which must be present in flower pots for problem-free plant development. An unexpected way to use this item was suggested to summer residents on the portal “Belnovity”.

Diapers can act as an easy way to create an optimal balance of water and air in the soil. When interacting with water, the contents of this item turns into a hydrogel, similar to which can be found on store shelves in the section of goods for summer residents. After some time in the soil, this hydrogel breaks down into simple compounds. Thanks to the use of diapers, experts are convinced that the hydrogel introduced into the soil will retain moisture and reliably protect plant roots from decay.

