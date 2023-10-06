Agronomist Sinkovsky: parsley, mint, carrots and onions can overwinter in the beds

Many frost-resistant plants can be left in the beds to spend the winter there. Agronomist Pyotr Sinkovsky gave examples of such crops to summer residents in a conversation with aif.ru.

According to the expert, parsley, celery, chard, as well as mint, lemon balm, oregano, catnip and tarragon can survive the winter in garden beds. In addition to them, spring onions, slime onions, chives, horseradish, rhubarb and sorrel can withstand the cold well. Finally, carrots, daikon, parsnips and Jerusalem artichokes will be able to wait until spring in the soil.

At the same time, Sinkovsky emphasized that all plants overwintering in beds necessarily require shelter. “All traditional types are suitable – from non-woven covering materials and polymer films to spruce branches and mulch,” he shared information.

