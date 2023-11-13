Agronomist Kovrizhnykh: dug up soil can become bait for moles

The main temptation for moles in a summer cottage are insects. Uninvited guests can also be lured by dug up soil, said agronomist and landscape designer Anastasia Kovrizhnykh in an interview with the publication “BelNovosti”.

Fertilized beds with regular plantings are home to many insects. They settle in the soil, on the surface of the earth and leaves. There are a lot of earthworms in the cultivated land, which the mole feasts on. Loose soil is also easier to dig, the expert recalled. Compost in which beetles and larvae breed also attracts moles to the garden.

Related materials:

In addition, foxes, dogs and cats help drive away moles, Kovrizhnykh noted.

Previously, the agronomist said that soil animals can be weaned from encroaching on the site with the help of wet rags. A rag soaked in acetone or gasoline should be placed in molehills. Moles will not tolerate a strong and unpleasant smell and will leave the garden.