“BelNovosti”: it will be possible to get rid of aphids on the site using ammonia

You can get rid of aphids on your site using ammonia. Experts from the publication advised summer residents to use a cheap and yet effective means of pest control “BelNovosti”.

Experts have assured that the use of ammonia, which has a pungent odor, will allow you to forget about aphids for the entire season. They suggested dissolving 20 drops of the product in 1.5 liters of water, then immediately pouring it into a spray bottle and spraying the leaves and stems of plants. Experts noted that the strong smell of ammonia will also help repel a number of other insect pests, including ixodid ticks.

