“BelNovosti”: Common daylily and wood sorrel should not be planted in the garden

Daylily, wood sorrel and pansy should not be planted in the garden to avoid problems with them in the future. Experts of the publication warned summer residents against growing a number of plants “BelNovosti”.

When choosing ornamental plants for the garden, experts urged to focus not only on their appearance, but also on how quickly they grow. Thus, the sister violet, which reproduces by self-seeding, is capable of filling huge areas. The carob wood sorrel, in turn, is a malicious weed, it is almost impossible to remove it from the area. Finally, it will also be very difficult to get rid of the common daylily, since it has a powerful root system.

