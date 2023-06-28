“VseInstrumenty.ru”: hogweed and buttercup can be dangerous in the country

To recognize dangerous plants in your summer cottage, you need to know what they look like. These include hogweed and buttercup. Angelina Surkova, an expert at the VseInstrumenty.ru online hypermarket, warned Russians about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Hogweed and buttercup are considered one of the most dangerous plants in the country. They can be distinguished by large leaves and stems. The list of plants also included wolf’s bast, which has red fruits, as well as castor beans with black seeds. As for aconite, it is distinguished by long leaves with purple or white flowers. Summer residents should be careful with belladonna, which has red or white flowers, and henbane with white or pink flowers.

“It should be remembered that some plants may be poisonous only at certain times of the year, for example, in spring or autumn. Therefore, if you are not sure which plant grows in your dacha, it is better not to touch it, and even more so not to eat it, ”Surkova specified.

The specialist also spoke about ways to deal with such plants. If they are on the site in a small amount, then they can be removed by hand, after putting on gloves and long-sleeved clothing. You can also use chemicals or call a specialized service.

Earlier, summer residents were told that in order to save the crop from pests, it is necessary to plant calendula nearby. It can protect crops from Colorado potato beetles. Nasturtium has a similar effect, which protects against insects, including pumpkin and cabbage.