Deputy Chaplin: summer residents can be fined for selling crops

For selling their own crops in the wrong place, Russian summer residents can be fined. State Duma deputy from the United Russia faction, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region Nikita Chaplin warned about the punishment of gardeners, write “Arguments and Facts”.

According to the specialist, summer residents have the right to trade in crop products (vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs) and their processed products (dried fruits, jam, canned food). However, this must be done in specially designated places – for example, to conclude an agreement with an agricultural market or a social fair.

The deputy stressed that it is impossible to trade crops near the roadway, at metro stations, in transport and next to administrative buildings. Those who break the rules will be fined from 500 to 2500 rubles.

Speaking about taxes on the sale of crops, Chaplin noted that they can not be paid, but subject to certain conditions. To do this, the area of ​​the summer cottage should not exceed 50 acres, and vegetables and fruits should be grown on their own, without the participation of hired workers.

Earlier, Russians were warned about the risk of going to jail for growing certain types of flowers in the country. We are talking about plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors (a chemical compound that is involved in the creation of a drug).