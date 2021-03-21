The Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region told what should not be done on their plots in the summer. This was reported by “Russian newspaper”…

The Union of Summer Residents said that from January 1, the Fire Safety Regulations were updated, but in general, the fire safety standards remained the same.

So, summer residents are prohibited from making fire in their areas while a special fire-prevention regime is in effect, established by a decree of the regional government. Usually we are talking about the period when there is no snow on the ground.

In addition, you can not make a fire in windy weather: if the wind gusts exceed 10 m / s, notes RIAMO…

To make a fire on the site, it is necessary to dig a hole with a diameter of at least a meter and a depth of 30 cm.It must be surrounded by a mineralized strip at least 40 cm wide.In the Union of Summer Residents, it was clarified that the nearest buildings from the fireplace should be at least 30 m. with an area of ​​six to 12 acres, it is impossible to comply with this requirement, therefore, making fires in summer cottages in SNT is prohibited, the TV channel notes “360”…

You can fry kebabs in summer cottages, but only on the grill or in the oven. The brazier should be located no closer than five meters to trees and buildings. For burning fallen leaves in a summer cottage, violators will be fined up to 2,000 rubles.

In October 2020, the executive director of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, Fedor Mezentsev, commented on the decision of the Constitutional Court, allowing summer residents to have pets on their plots without the consent of the heads of garden partnerships and local officials. He noted that the decision protects respectable summer residents from injustice and concerns summer residents who are engaged in breeding animals for their own needs, and not for farming business.