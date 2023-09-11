Agronomist Kovrizhnykh: to combat the Colorado potato beetle, you need to remove the tops from the garden

In order to get rid of Colorado potato beetles, summer residents should pay attention to their garden in the fall, advises expert of the online publication BelNovosti, agronomist scientist and landscape designer Anastasia Kovrizhnykh.

In particular, it is necessary to remove from it the remains of tops and any other vegetation, first of all, the entire nightshade family (for example, these include potatoes, eggplant, tomato and other vegetables). It’s better to burn the tops, she concludes. The expert said the next stage in the fight against insects is preparing and watering the beds with a four percent solution of chicken manure. The additive consumption is up to 80 buckets per hundred square meters. After a week, summer residents should dig up the garden.

Another way to escape from beetles is to dig up the area “with the addition of onion or garlic peels,” says the agronomist. In addition, the area can be watered with an aqueous solution of ammonia – in this case, up to 80 percent of the entire Colorado potato beetle population overwintering in the area will disappear. At the same time, if a summer resident plans to do without chemicals and digging up the garden, he should set up special traps. Kovrizhnykh notes that to do this, potato waste is poured onto a sheet of slate, polyethylene or tin and left until the beetles arrive, after which “all that remains is to destroy them.”

If the owner of a summer cottage suffers from three on trees, the expert advises watering the trees, along with their trunks and branches, with plenty of cold water. You can also spray the soil around the plants with a solution adding a few drops of dishwashing liquid.