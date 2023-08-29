Rosreestr: the number of summer residents in Russia decreased by 461 thousand in 22 years

The number of owners of horticultural plots in Russia has decreased. The fact that summer residents began to disappear in the country is reported by “Russian newspaper” with reference to Rosreestr data.

In 2022, there were 14.2 million summer residents in Russia. Compared to 2021, their number has decreased by 53,000, and since 2000, by 461,000. From 2021 to the end of 2022, the number of owners of such plots has become most noticeable in the Kaliningrad region (minus 38.1 thousand) and in the Crimea (minus 13.8 thousand). The maximum increase was recorded in the Moscow region (plus 3.3 thousand) and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (plus 1.3 thousand).

At the same time, the number of gardeners increased. In 2022, the area of ​​vegetable gardens in the country increased by 6.6 thousand hectares, and the number of their owners increased by 5 thousand. By the beginning of 2023, more than 2.5 million Russians owned vegetable gardens with a total area of ​​280,000 hectares. Most gardeners were added on Sakhalin (plus 1.2 thousand), in the Vologda and Vladimir regions (plus 500).

Earlier, the Russians were given a way to register in the country. According to the chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, Nikita Chaplin, this can be done if the house is recognized as residential.