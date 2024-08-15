Expert Vasetsky: To prepare the garden for autumn, cover the tree trunks

At the end of summer, it is important to carry out a number of activities in the garden to prepare the area for autumn – then the plants will successfully survive the winter and bloom in the spring. Landscape architect and Greenworks Ambassador in Russia Ilya Vasetsky urged summer residents to urgently do four important actions before the end of the season; Lenta.ru has the expert’s commentary.

First of all, the specialist called for maintaining soil moisture under the plantings and regularly watering the plants until frost – this way the crops will be able to easily pass through the dangerous snowless periods of thawing and freezing of the soil.

The second task that needs to be done before the onset of cold weather is to cover the tree trunks. “If the trunks of fruit, deciduous ornamental trees are still not protected by anything up to the first skeletal branches, then I recommend wrapping the trunk with burlap without delay. This measure will protect against low temperatures in cold winters, sunburn of the bark in early spring. And to protect the plant from rodents, surround the trunk with a metal mesh,” Vasetsky recommended.

In addition, do not forget to fertilize the plants. Before the cold weather, according to the specialist, it is useful to feed all crops without exception with autumn fertilizers with a high content of potassium and phosphorus and a low percentage of nitrogen. He also suggested paying attention to potassium magnesium sulfate, which does not contain chlorine and due to this will have a beneficial effect both when applied under soil digging and for fertilizing fruit, berry and ornamental crops.

Finally, the landscape architect advised summer residents to prune roses, clematis, grapes and trees and shrubs, and also to mow the lawn to a height of about five centimeters, so that the grass cover goes short under the snow. Later, after the leaves have completely fallen, it will be necessary to carry out preventive treatment of the garden with a 3% solution of copper sulfate, urea or saltpeter.

