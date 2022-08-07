Let’s put ourselves in a situation: you are in the middle of August, you feel like a sweet homemade treat and you have remembered that cake that you know how to make so well, you prepare the dough for the sponge cake, preheat the oven, melt the chocolate in a bain-marie and, when you want realize, you are under the shower tap with the water as cold as possible because the one who is melting in the bain-marie is you. Calm down, calm down and calm down because in this article we bring you up to ten fresh desserts to satisfy your desire for sweets beyond the traditional visits to the ice cream parlor and the frozen section of the supermarket: cakes without oven, ice cream, cups with cream and fruit and even the recipe for the very old frozen lemons so that you can bring out your most confectioner side without lighting the fire and dying roasted from the heat.

MELON POLES AND THREE VARIATIONS TO TUNE THEM

The idea of ​​savoring fruit flavored ice comes from thousands of years ago. And it is almost instinctive: as soon as the heat is on, nothing better than a good ice cream made with some seasonal fruit.

NO-BAKE PEACH CHEESE CAKE

The thermometers go up and we leave the use of the oven for September. Until then, nothing better to sin than a fresh cheesecake, with seasonal fruit and zero sweat.

ICE CREAM POWDER

A very popular dessert in the Canary Islands that combines biscuits, ice cream and the dry powdered meringue that gives it its name. You can buy it prepared at the supermarket, but the homemade version is much better.

CUPS OF CREAM CHEESE, COOKIE AND RASPBERRY

These cheesecake-inspired cups combine all the flavor and creaminess of cream cheese with the bittersweet taste of raspberries. A quick, easy, no-bake dessert.

FROSTED LEMONS

Possessed by Karina, we take stuffed lemons out of the trunk of memories, a dessert unfairly relegated to the filthiest frozen food shelves. It’s easy, rich and results in its own way.

BANANA SPLITS 100% HOMEMADE

We have turned the very old banana split into a healthy, homemade dessert with no added sugar. We give you the secret of ice cream made with a single ingredient: you put the paper umbrella and the sparklers.

BANOFFEE CAKE

The biscuit, banana, dulce de leche and cream cake has become popular in Spain in recent years, although it has long since conquered the United Kingdom. Legend has it that Thatcher made the important decisions with her.

WATERMELON WITH MASCARPONE CREAM, PISTACHIO AND LIME

Sorbets, popsicles, lemonades… Watermelon can be used in many ways, although in today’s recipe we use it for a dessert with dairy products and a touch of pistachio and lime.

BISCUITS, SMOOTHED CHEESE AND FRUIT TART

The biscuit cake has it all: good, pretty, cheap, it’s done in a jiffy and on top of that without an oven. Beyond the mythical chocolate version, there is a world of possibilities with cheese, cream and seasonal fruit.

THE PERFECT TIRAMISU

To close our list of desserts without heat, we opted for the very Italian tiramisu. It is one of the easiest desserts to make, but there are big differences between a mediocre and an excellent one. Travel with us to one of his temples and discover the keys to not fail.

