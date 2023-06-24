Saturday, June 24, 2023
Summer quiz | Real connoisseurs recognize domestic travel destinations, for example, from old photos – Test how you do

June 24, 2023
Finland is full of summer travel destinations. Picture: Aho & Soldan / Museum Office, Volker von Bonin / Museum Office, Teuvo Kanerva / Museum Office, Juhani Meronen / Helsinki City Museum

Can you recognize Finnish travel destinations and cities based on pictures? Test how well you have mastered your home country in HS’s summer picture quiz.

Many the summer holiday trip will also go to the home country this summer. HS put together a summer quiz with 12 pictures of Finnish travel destinations and cities.

Some of the pictures are recent, some from past decades. Some have details, some have a wider landscape. Do you recognize the places?

