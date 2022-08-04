Summer quiz | Do you know these Helsinki-related hit songs? Connoisseurs of popular culture will get full marks on this quiz, even with the bare wrists

Helsinki has inspired writers throughout its history. It can also be heard in the lyrics of songs.
HelsinkiThe list of songs about or referring to Helsinki is long. The city has housed and inspired musicians and songwriters from all different genres of music. It belongs in art.
When the melody of a familiar hit that refers to Helsinki starts playing, the words come to mind easily. But can you match the songs and the snippets of the lyrics without the music?
#Summer #quiz #Helsinkirelated #hit #songs #Connoisseurs #popular #culture #full #marks #quiz #bare #wrists
Leave a Reply