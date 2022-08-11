Thursday, August 11, 2022
Summer quiz | Can you survive perhaps the most complicated intersection in Helsinki? Test your traffic skills

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

When you arrive at an intersection, do you know the correct driving order or who is obliged to give way in which situation? Check your traffic knowledge in the HS test.

in Helsinki there are several complex and challenging intersections that cause gray hair even for more experienced motorists.

In Käpylä’s Pohjolanaukki is located possibly the most difficult intersection in Helsinki. The city of Helsinki receives regular feedback about the intersection, as it is perceived as unsafe and confusing.

And no wonder: At the intersection, traffic from Kullervonkatu, Pohjolankatu and Käpylänkuja meet. In addition, the square has numerous lanes in addition to the tram tracks.

Especially this week, when schools start, more attention should be paid to difficult traffic spots.

In Helsinki, schools start on Thursday, and there are a lot of little school children in the traffic.

In the HS quiz, you can test how you survive the most difficult traffic situations. Can you easily find your way through the difficult Käpylä intersection?

And how well do you know the traffic rules? Test your skills in HS’s quiz.

