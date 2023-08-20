One of the characteristics of summer or vacation, time without homework, is the dissolution of guilt. Blame it for winter, for work, for the usual household affairs that we routinely take care of. But without routine, without a clock, without obligations, how can there be guilt? It is a dangerous season, summer. One arrives in autumn a slightly worse person: more selfish, more lazy, more morally relaxed, more drunk, more tanned and worse fed, definitely worse fed: only God knows – and science is beginning to know – what worse character makes us an intestinal flora adrift, broken, stupefied by the suicidal rhythm of pork steaks that plummet before bed next to a late-night tray of chips and chimichurri. If alcohol and drugs have ended up turning many Spanish men into world experts in cunnilingus, late dinners of various meats and chips have completed their conversion into a superior race, making their stomachs something indecipherable, untranslatable, armored. With a life expectancy of 42 years, yes.

All this was summed up many years ago, without taking up a page or giving so much (or so little) to the head, a Spanish genius named Miguel Gila when he talked about the town’s festivities and recounted the joke they played on Indalecio by telling him that the cables high voltage were to hang clothes. “No one blows until the judge arrives,” said the mayor when Indalecio fell to the ground and his father, “who had also been a joker,” said the enduring phrase: “You have killed my son, but what I laughed at ”. Therein lay the true relaxation of manners, including the custom of not laughing at pain, injury, or mourning. They are parties, anything goes; It’s summer, almost everything.

Perhaps who went the furthest in taking the rock&roll in summer he was an unsuspected character. Let’s go there. Many summers ago, I think 14, I interviewed for Pontevedra Newspaper Mariano Rajoy, then leader of the opposition to Zapatero, in his apartment in Sanxenxo. Light interview, summery, although quite productive. The most delicate moment was when I asked him about the excesses of the summer, something that he had always wanted to ask Rajoy. He, who was reading a monumental biography of Romanones on the terrace and smoking a cigar that he left in the ashtray next to the floor, looked around, lowered his voice and said: “When I order the octopus, of course, then it’s hard to resist take the bread and pass it on the plate, and that makes it take a few kilos ”, I quote from memory. The soups, indeed: the temptation of the boat. Break the bread in half, open half a loaf and rub the oil with paprika from the octopus in front of the hallucinated gaze of the rest of the diners, in such a way that when the plate is returned to the kitchen they do not believe: what has happened here, it shines brighter than when we bought it.

Rajoy hit the nail on the head. The delicacy is the octopus, the delicious thing is the octopus, the octopus is winter: something nutritious, healthy within what fits; Soups are made, but with guilt: on Monday you have to lower this excess. Summer, however, is the bread happily rubbed in the cauldron, temptation without guilt, falling without remorse into the most sublime happiness, which is self-destructive happiness: within a month we will begin to lower this excess. And that is one of the most controversial pleasures of the summer: the mortgage. Debt moral, physical, metaphysical things; put immediate taste first without thinking about the price it will cost you because you will start paying for it in autumn and for that there are still a few weeks left, and also in autumn you start the gym, the semi-vegetarian diet, you will lock yourself up at home on weekends to watch series and read books, you’ll greet everyone with a smile, you’ll hang out with those people you never really want to hang out with because they don’t get involved, you’ll watch scientific documentaries, you’ll subscribe to some magazines and you’ll buy a gear bike to go cycling on Sundays with friends who have between three and five children, if you have any left; Come, come here, come here so I can talk to you like a father: for the balls. On the first Sunday of September you are eating two pizzas in the middle of a hangover that you don’t even know where it came from. It’s late, friend. It’s too late even for you to tell summer from winter. The guilt is gone and will never return. And what are we without guilt? Exactly: happy. Up to 42 years at least.