It is an afternoon at the end of July with a gentle 38 degrees in the center of Madrid, but the playwright Julio Rojas (Huesca, 36 years old), currently under the shade of a tree by the Retiro, has a solution: “This impossible set” , he announces, and shakes the thick white, yellow, green and navy blue striped shirt he is wearing by the neck. The key is his pants, wide and rolled up to the knee, which, far from being a single color to mitigate the explosion of the shirt, redouble it: they have floral motifs in earth tones –beige, dark green– with salmon pink touches. , yellow and white. The closing of the looks they are bare feet in velcro sandals, so it is not clear at first glance if the author and actor have been teleported without warning from a deserted cove in Ibiza or if he has just come to his senses after a music festival that closed down years ago. weeks.

But, basically, that’s what it’s all about. For Rojas, who is in Madrid for the production of Sodom, work that will premiere at the Autumn Festival, it makes all the sense to dress, in short, nonsense. “If we go to the Puerta del Sol now, everyone is going to wear white or brown,” he boasts (faith errors: we didn’t go to check it out). “For me, dressing in clothes like this helps me to light up the day, to feel some control over the day ahead, even the heat that I am going to feel. When choosing it, I don’t even consider what others will think because it’s summer. Social conventions are mere constructs, we know that, but these months, when most of them stop, we also see it. And seeing something, as a rule, invites you to participate in it.

Luciano Pavarotti’s flowery shirts, almost always red and striking, and usually portrayed by Daniele Venturelli, became so recognizable over time that the one you see in this image, from 1978, ended up hanging in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London a season. Daniele Venturelli (Wire Image) Not everything is the shirt: Tom Selleck’s hanger in ‘Magnum’ also works miracles. But ‘Magnum’ managed to associate the Hawaiian print with the smack and deductive intelligence during the decade that passed between the premiere of his series and his multiple parodies, from the Chop of ‘Chip and Chop’ (Disney’s red-nosed squirrel) to Ace Ventura. CBS Photo Archive (CBS via Getty Images) For 30 years, Doc Severinsen, the trumpeter with the most media coverage in the United States (he played in the orchestra of Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’, the most legendary ‘late night’ on television between 1962 and 1992) was also the public enemy number one of the plain shirt: he never wore one, unless he could cover it with a jacket embroidered with more colors than LGTBI pride. NBC (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Ernest Borgnine shared the scene and styling with Frank Sinatra in ‘From Here to Eternity’ and, from there, the two actors became friends forever. George Rinhart (Corbis via Getty Images) There is the image of the sad clown and, in his first cousin version, that of the troubled person with a colorful shirt: it happened to Pacino in ‘Scarface’ (1983) but not in the indelible way for an entire generation as DiCaprio did in the ‘ Romeo + Juliet’ (1996) by Baz Luhrman. Cordon press (20thCentFox / courtesy Everett)

Destroying conventions is a recurring theme in Rojas’s works – the very anarchist Juliet and Ofelia, lifelong suicides and Martyrdom They have just been published by Ediciones Antígona– but in this case you are not alone. An essential part of summer hedonism consists in sending not only the sleeves of the shirts to the wind but also the entire legal-stylistic order that we obey the rest of the year. And, together with this act, another unbeatable pleasure, that of observing the emancipated individual. There is no more efficient way to get to know someone than to see how they dress on the morning of their third Tuesday of vacation; liberated, like Rousseau’s savage, returned to a natural state that can only be reached as Hemingway recounted that he lost his savings, first little by little and then suddenly, full of gifts for the attentive eye. The same shorts for the fourth day in a row; the unfortunate delivery to the target of those who still feel young on the inside (or competitively brown on the outside); the always bare foot of someone who is never completely comfortable. The sweatshirt from the Ram milk contest in 1992 of whom she wants every summer to remind her of every summer. A study published this April suggested that 54% of Spaniards were willing to spend between 100 and 300 euros to renew their wardrobes for the summer. We are serious about dressing like ourselves.

The universe that opens up after stylistic emancipation is as inexhaustible as the human imagination; its most extreme manifestation, its nucleus and heart, are those “impossible ensembles” that Rojas said. The pleasure of surrendering to bright colors (green shirt, blue pants, yellow sandals? Go ahead) for their ability to invoke joy, only surmountable by facing prints, falling between palm trees, flowers, bananas or pineapples. Look, well, a detective solves crimes in Miami in a series of the eighties. The monopoly that the detectives guild had on summer clothing in that decade, and part of the nineties, is also as eternal as the human imagination: the light-colored uniform was that of agent Crockett from Corruption in Miami (1984-1989) and the dozens of substitutes it inspired; the stamping, the Magnum (1980-1988) and the hundreds of substitutes that arose from it.

A private detective never dresses according to the environment in which he finds himself, that is the first rule of black audiovisual. Elliott Gould, the best Philip Marlowe in history, walked the beaches of Los Angeles dressed up and down and proportionally out of place in the long goodbye (1972). The good old man from Colombo presented himself to the public in the same year and city as the only person capable of holding his gaze to the upper class of Los Angeles dressed in a wrinkled trench coat from Cortefiel day in, day out. “You go through life looking like an unmade bed,” a rich young woman snaps at him in the first season, the kind of insult that makes you want to antagonize someone just so you can use it. But he doesn’t care, like Crockett and Marlowe didn’t care. His clothes are armor, proof of the individuality and freedom they display in this corrupt, deceitful and homicidal world. They are not here to submit to society. They are here to do what they think is right. We’re all a bit of a private detective until September. As Rojas says: “It is time to dismantle the routines and see what remains.”

