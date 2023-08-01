Let’s agree that the first article on the pleasures of August is a nuisance for those who left in July. The calendar has no heart. This inaugural chronicle has been built from a personal survey as rigorous as those of 23-J and a hurried walk through the place formerly known as Twitter. Instagram was discarded because they vacation there all year long and TikTok was rejected due to age incompatibility. This is how brains work as they move towards that strange country called vacations, be it in the southern hemisphere or the town where their parents were born.

The morning before pill. When the immune systems are really stimulated is the day before. That day that lacks hours to attend to the ordinary and solve the extraordinary that begins just around the corner, when the sun will rise just for us. That day impregnated with the happiness of a perpetual Friday, as my pedagogue friend describes with pedagogy. You have to enjoy it conscientiously because a not inconsiderable percentage of the population will get sick the next day, when the floodgates of stress open wide for every living bug to circulate through the body. A minority fall ill during the first days of leisure. And another minority falls into divorce at the end of the days of leisure. This is so. But let’s go back to the beginning, when no one thinks of separating or getting sick.

This country doesn’t sleep enough. The first day is the bliss of sleep: sunrise after sundown, take naps without an alarm clock, come to sleep and sleep. Extending the night in front and behind is the first mental elixir of the holidays. More than 50% cite it as their great pleasure. The other half gets up early to move on overheated roads while thinking about whether to turn off the gas, order the watering of the plants and take the diving goggles.

Between me and the problems, the Berlin wall. The second natural relaxant is the irresponsibility shot. “Knowing that all the work browns that come to the telephone will no longer touch me,” says a friend who manages a student residence and specializes in telephone browns. That, that the air conditioning breaks or that the one in 212 messes it up at midnight, belongs to another world. Between our first day of vacation and that world stands the Berlin Wall. A friend, who stores all the books on the planet in his head, suddenly forgets all the passwords to make room for the candidates for the song of the summer. So there is no way to accidentally enter the work laptop.

This country does not read enough. A few years ago one of my friends went on vacation to the Cuesta de Moyano, to buy books next to the Madrid Retiro. Without going that far, the majority of those surveyed plan to take it out on the reader winter with a billet. something the size of War and peace with the march of John Grisham. Some title on the list of the 100,000 best books of the year. A Karl Ove Knausgård or JK Rowling marathon. The last Planet, the first rehearsal. The complete works of Purita Campos e Ibáñez. Before the satisfaction of reading there is the satisfaction of the list of what is going to be read, even if they are only read later. wasap.

Stop machines. “Don’t walk down the street like a geisha, running along the sidewalks, slow down and walk feeling the ground,” replies another friend who spends the winter going up and down mountains. On her first day of vacation there are cornered pleasures such as cooking because she does or talking with her teenage son about things other than “order and cleaning instructions.” Those who go on a trip on the first day of the summer continue to walk like geishas through airports, train and bus stations.

This country doesn’t disconnect enough. A minority suffer from idleness syndrome. He is anguished at the break with what is predictable and productive. Look at three cases: a teacher is exhausted under mountains of plans to rest, a businesswoman perceives physical pain thinking about what she left pending, and a paid executive sinks into guilt for what has been postponed. “What’s more”, my third friend is emboldened, “I don’t like vacations. They entail a huge effort that is not worth it”.

The first time. In that search for inspiration through the place formerly called Twitter, I found this from Laura Terciado: “The day before yesterday I turned 34 years old, I have been working since I was 18 and it is the first time in my life that I HAVE HAD A PAID VACATION. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry, run or what. No, seriously, what do you do so many days without working? Some other people’s ideas: sleeping until noon, looking for hotels, learning the background music by the pool, reading The pillars of the earthwalk down the street like a flâneur and not like a geisha and, above all, not succumb to stage fright in the face of free time. He also leaves the holidays, you’ll see.