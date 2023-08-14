Empty streets, closed shops, a sun of justice and our friends on the beach. All broadcast live via reels, stories and tiktoks. And yet, the city in summer has something different. These are the months in which it is easier to book at those restaurants recommended by foodies and critics and savor the upcoming tartares and ceviches of the season; take public transport and feel as if we were in a true European city, without stress or saturated wagons; visit the nearest shopping center and stay to live there, with that icy air conditioning and fitting rooms with few people; or splash quietly in the community pool without having to dodge all the children and neighbors in the building.

These are dates in which the city moves at a different pace, like in fits and starts. Summer time does its thing, cycling lengthens and compresses the hours, and the nap tells us that it is worth it. That almost anesthetizing drowsiness, reminiscent of the best moments of ketamine, with a sensation of placid unreality, makes our body enter the remaining hours of the day completely renewed.

No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible not to romanticize the idea of ​​a summer alone in the city. Any wink at the pool, a slightly tipsy afternoon or unexpected call at night can end in something memorable. Chance always helps: we run into friends we had already almost forgotten but who make us smile and update us on various sauces. It is time to make the leap from the spritz —if possible with Campari— to the negroni. Or, why not, that frozen daiquiri that evokes that of the Floridita in Havana, with a fresh citrus lime and a good amount of rum. It is not surprising that in this way the streetlights mutate into Caribbean palm trees

In The birds of Baden-Baden, the very brief story written by Ignacio Aldecoa in 1965, the city is drawn as if it were a sea port. “It was sunset time and she was sitting on the terrace of that bar on the Paseo de Rosales as if she were in a viewpoint that was also a pier,” he begins by recounting. Summer in Madrid serves the writer from Vitoria to recreate himself in soft waves and rumors of fish, while several men try to flirt with a woman a few years younger than them. These are the days that parade between July and August, in which everything slows down and friendships seem like something else. Boredom and a deserted city, with its half throttle terraces and a sensuality about to explode, fill the time between one cold beer and another.

A few years earlier, Francisco Umbral recounted part of his experience in the madrids, during the holiday months, in Madrid crossing. “It was summer, it was muggy, the city smelled of overheated tires, and I went out on the roof to sleep in the open air,” she writes. However, despite the smells, the noises and the heat, Threshold enjoys this time “like a long break.” Other writers have wanted to tell this moment as a great gymkhana full of events and activities. A non-stop, where everything seems to be possible. The day of the Watusi of the great Francisco Casavella happens on August 15, 1971. The protagonists of the first novel of his trilogy, the fierce gamestravel through some of the most emblematic places of a Barcelona today unrecognizable, prior to the transition.

“Long days. I drink, I smoke, I get rid of yesterday’s hangover by embarking on tomorrow’s path ”, confesses Rafael Chirbes in his diaries, written from his native Valencia. “It’s having one of those plateau summers that drives you crazy.” Going out to drink, in solitude, staying with that friend whom you haven’t seen for a thousand years, but with whom you are united by something special, or, directly, letting yourself be carried away by the night light, wandering, adrift, is always something beautiful “One of those nights in which there is nothing that cannot happen”, recounts Gianfranco Calligarich in last summer in rome, a dreamy and enjoyable portrait of the Italian metropolis in the 1970s. The early mornings and the summer, in the large and uninhabited urban centers, with their recognizable breeze, we could say that they match. It is the one thing that climate change has not been able to take away from us.

