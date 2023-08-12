Cut ice cream licks. The licking thing may seem coarse, but it is not. It is sucked over and over again on all four sides. One turn and another. The important thing is that it doesn’t leak. Now that is vulgar. Let no one be confused: the gesture of brushing the tongue with the ice cream that goes between two cookies has nothing to do with the sensuality of that advertisement for an ice cream stick covered in a crunchy layer of chocolate, which heated up one summer night . This is something else.

The cut ice cream —some called it chambifor that of sandwich— takes you back to childhood, to fond memories. To those summer afternoons —although the real prize was to take it in the morning, few pleasures equal to that, to enjoy it at the wrong time or out of season—, who ended up in the kiosk staring at the ice cream man. Because what was expected was that the cut made with that knife, freshly dipped in water, in the flavor bar —with different combinations of cream, strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, and nougat, which was the one that the mothers—had a beautiful thickness.

Size mattered, and still does. A fine cut is not the same as having body. Firmness. Consistency. For it to be beautiful it has to be at least an inch or two thick. It is explained by someone who has spent his life making people happy, someone who knows this: Julián Verdú, 78, with the third generation of his family working at Helados Los Valencianos, in Villaviciosa (Asturias), remembers that they started to dispatch ice cream at the end of the fifties. “It was all very rudimentary, a cookie was put in and with a lever it was filled with the cream and then the other cookie was put in.” Then the molds were made, which were placed in the freezer for 24 hours and covered with paraffin paper or cardboard.

They came to make 300 a week. Now the production is barely 20 or 30. “It fell into disuse, now the romantics take it,” he says. One of them is a client of yours. José Manuel Viejo, from the restaurant La Huertona, in Ribadesella, has shortbread ice cream on the menu. It reminds him of his childhood and they make it just for him. In addition to pasteurized milk and sugar, they add lemon peel, cinnamon sticks, vanilla and as a thickener, Verdú assures, they put locust bean flour. Precisely, in this house, several diners came up last summer and created a club, The cut band.

To the most sentimental with this ice cream, old man? and industrial, they don’t make it easy. It is difficult to find, there are hardly any kiosks left where they are dispatched. The trend is different. It is time for artisan ice creams, where the rest is poured out, in cones, tubs, textures and flavors. And at the moment, they don’t dare with the block, with the bar. This is recognized by Fernando Sáenz, the cold chef, who has turned his workshop and ice cream parlor, Grate & Dellasera, in Logroño, into a center of pilgrimage. “It reminds me of when he went to town as a child, he would take it there. It was a very basic ice cream, but it is still time to recover it ”, he explains.

For Jordi Roca, sliced ​​ice cream takes him to Can Roca, his parents’ restaurant in Girona. “I have such good memories of that cut of three tastes, that it was cut at the moment. It is my childhood. He ended up reviled by the industrial component”. A pity. Although the Roca brothers, probably the most romantic chefs on the planet, paid tribute to him at El Celler de Can Roca, about four years ago, to this snack with an ice cream cut from fermented corn, huitlacoche, sweet corn, crumble of quicos and sautéed huitlacoche. “Everything that is outdated must be recovered and this report is giving me the idea to put sliced ​​ice cream on the Normal restaurant menu, with good vanilla, good chocolate and a good cookie”. Because as in everything, the content is important, but the container, too. And here we must not despise Mrs. Cookie either. One cannot be conceived without the other. A winning duo, an unbeatable couple. Few jokes with this.

Marian Reguera, owner of one of the most charming restaurants in Madrid, Taberna Verdejo, another sentimentalist who designed the dessert menu in the image and likeness of her childhood, has devoted time to the search for the perfect cookie. And there she found her place, the cut ice cream. “It reminds me of, and is a tribute to, my father. At first I had it only as nougat, but now an ice cream maker, Sandro Dessi, makes it for me, with toasted almonds, and the praline cookie is made by Madreamiga”. Only this month July has sold 200 slices of ice cream. He’s coming for you, Mr. Fernando Reguera.