A major fish kill occurs in the Atlantic Ocean. The Gulf of Mexico is particularly affected. Experts warn of a “dead zone” for sea creatures.

Quintana – Thousands of dead fish have washed up on the beach at Quintana, Texas. According to a spokesman for the authorities, the death of the sea creatures was solely due to the hot and dry weather. This phenomenon could occur more frequently in the Atlantic Ocean during the hot summer months. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has already in one press release made a prediction about where sea creatures might have a hard time surviving the summer – and explains how it happens.

Marine experts predict 10,000 square kilometer “dead zone” in the Atlantic

The NOAA experts speak of a so-called “death zone”, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, where the port city of Quintana is also located. This summer, researchers at NOAA believe this area will cover an area of ​​10,761 square kilometers.

The dead zone or hypoxic zone is an area with a particularly low oxygen content in the water that would kill fish and other creatures. However, this phenomenon is not exceptional, it occurs every summer and is primarily a result of excessive nutrient pollution from human activities and agricultural areas in the Mississippi watershed.

Excess nutrients create “dead zones” in the Atlantic Ocean

The decisive factors for the “dead zone” in the Atlantic Ocean are the nutrient load and the discharge volume of the Mississippi and its tributaries. The data is provided by the US Geologocal Survey (USGS). Because when excess nutrients reach the Gulf of Mexico, they would trigger an overgrowth of algae, which eventually die and decompose, depriving the water of oxygen. This results in a lack of oxygen for sea creatures in this region.

According to experts, some fish, shrimp and other creatures could get to safety in time. However, as the images from the US Atlantic coast show, many do not make it out of the “death zone” fast enough. The result is the current mass extinction of fish in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Death zone” 2023 smaller than average: 42 percent less nitrate in the water

The extent of the dead zone, at 10,761 square miles, is below the average for the 36-year history of these measurements, according to NOAA. The discharges of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers were 33 percent less water in May than the long-term average. Therefore, a much larger “death zone” can actually be assumed.

However, people in the watershed reduced their nitrate and phosphorus use by a total of 42 percent and five percent, respectively. Therefore, although significantly less water arrives in the Atlantic, the nutrient load has become smaller in proportion, and the “death zone” is shrinking.

“Death zone” in the Atlantic is to shrink to 5,000 square kilometers by 2035

The so-called “Interagency Hypoxia Task Force” for the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico has set itself the long-term goal of reducing the death zone to around 5,000 square kilometers by 2035.

NOAA’s forecasts “are intended to provide coastal managers and stakeholders with the information they need to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of hypoxic events,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, deputy administrator for NOAA’s National Ocean Service, in the press release . “These projections also help managers set the necessary nutrient reduction targets to reduce the frequency and magnitude of future dead zones.”

Climate experts warn: water temperatures in the world’s oceans are rising

Meanwhile, however, another phenomenon is spreading in the Atlantic Ocean that could favor the dead zone. Experts are currently enormously high and rising water temperatures in the Atlantic firmly. The climatologist Brian McNoldy, a researcher at the University of Miami, writes on Twitter about the rise in temperature: “Something very strange is happening here”. Meanwhile, the hurricane season begins again over the Atlantic.

Even for experts who deal with the water temperature in the world’s oceans, this rise in temperature is a completely unfamiliar situation. This could also have negative consequences for the “death zone” in the Gulf of Mexico. Because the solubility of oxygen in water decreases as the temperature rises, in other words: the warmer the water, the less oxygen it can bind.