Summer Olympics One hundred days to the Tokyo Olympics – and the daily number of corona infections is increasing

Coronary infections spread in Japan alarmingly a hundred days before next summer’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. The country has so far survived the pandemic relatively well, but infections have been on the rise since mid-March.

In Japan, with a population of 126 million, about a thousand new infections were diagnosed every day in early March. Infections have now been revealed up to three times the number on a daily basis.

Japan Director of the Union of Health Workers Haruo Ozaki considers the situation worrying at a press conference on Tuesday, even though the number of infections and deaths related to the coronavirus is lower in relation to the population than in Finland, for example.

“Organizing the Games in the current form of the Olympics will be difficult if infections continue to spread,” Ozaki commented on the situation.

“It’s hard even when the audience is closed to the Games when athletes from different countries come to the Games.”

Hundred the day before the Games, the Olympic torch is run in Japan as a message towards Tokyo. Athletes train for competitions and Olympic qualifiers. At the same time, Tokyo and other parts of Japan will have to tighten corona regulations.

The Olympic qualifiers and Olympic test competitions in Japan have already had to be canceled and postponed because travel restrictions would make it unbearably difficult for foreigners to attend events.

Olympic organizers still continue to reassure their confidence in the health safety of the Games. The race organizers have drawn up guidelines for all race guests, which are regularly updated as the race approaches.

For now only North Korea has announced that it will not participate in the Games due to the corona situation. Athletes like the US Olympic champion Katie Ledecky have spoken out in favor of organizing the Games.

“The last few months have been a motivating time for us athletes. We want to show the results of the work done to the whole world when we finally get to the Games, ”Ledecky assessed the situation at a press conference at the U.S. Olympic Committee last week.

According to the organizers, Olympic athletes are not required to be vaccinated and will not be quarantined when they enter the Olympics. However, the movement of athletes is restricted to what is necessary, and all race guests are repeatedly subjected to corona tests.

Major some Japanese are in favor of canceling or postponing the Games. According to the latest poll, only 27 percent of Japanese people support holding the Games next summer, although support has been growing slightly.

Foreign audiences will not be able to attend the Games at all, and a decision on the number of Japanese spectators is expected in the coming weeks.

The suspended ticket sales will only start after the public decision.

Ozaki, director of the Union of Health Workers, hopes that the organizers will announce the final plans for the Games as soon as possible to ensure health safety.

“Organizers should outline the concrete measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus abroad and in Japan. After that, we would have a chance to find out how realistic those plans are, ”Ozaki continued his reflection on Facebook.

Worldometer-site According to THL, a total of just over half a million coronary infections have been diagnosed in Japan and the number of deaths related to viral disease is less than 10,000.

There are 126 million inhabitants in Japan and 5.5 million in Finland.