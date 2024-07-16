The Olympic lane, which is reserved for athletes and delegations with a short break until September 11, is an experiment. The Olympics is intended to accelerate the traffic turnaround planned by the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo. The aim is to permanently reduce the number of lanes on the Paris ring road and to reserve one lane only for public transport and carpooling.

The Olympic Games are focusing on “soft mobility” anyway. Visitors are encouraged to come to the Olympic venues by bike or on foot. The venues should also be reached by public transport. There are deliberately no new parking spaces around the sports venues. Instead, parking spaces for bicycles have been built.

But not everything is working out as the red-green majority in Paris City Hall had imagined. The most important stadium, the Stade de France, will not be accessible via a newly built cycle path. The prefecture refused because the space is urgently needed for car traffic. Near the office district of La Défense, an important cycle route will be closed and converted into an Olympic lane for cars. This is intended to ensure transport to the stadium in La Défense, where swimming and water polo competitions will take place.

