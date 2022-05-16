Finally with the warm season the time has come to relax in the fresh air. Gardens, terraces, small balconies are oases of peace, relaxation and, why not, new spaces for home smart working.

QVC Italy, world leader in video commerce, this summer wants to redeem the personality of every home and make it a unique space to welcome the moments of conviviality that will arise. QVC Italia places a unique and multisectoral purchasing experience at the center.

Here I’m a wide range of outdoor products to furnish and enjoy outdoor spaces during the hottest months: from tech accessories to furnishing accessories, essential for living the outdoor spaces of the house with family and friends, from everything you need to organize an outdoor picnic or lunch to green mobility, to move around the green or in the city, minimizing the impact on the environment.

Relax outdoors with the design of Cogal Home (EA), a coffee table in natural teak branches will perfectly match the magnesia vase of the same line to have a perfect mix between natural and boho chic. Vase € 75.00 – Coffee table € 119.00

The line Guzzini perfectly meets the need for a complete set for an outdoor lunch or a picnic, immersed in nature with these pastel tones the table will be a plus in the beauty of the landscape.

Thermal bottle € 19.98 – Tiffany carafe € 23.00 – Container 30 cm € 24.50

In our outings together with our furry friend, a bottle can not be missing that becomes a bowl of the Asobu line, for transport the cover for the car seats DMAIL.

Bottle € 34.98 – DMAIL € 12.50

Among the tech accessories, various solutions for living the outdoors with friends while remaining connected with an SBS powerbank in different colors and a Trevi Bluetooth speaker to share some music! For the ideal pizza H.Koenig gas pizza oven.

Powerbank € 29.95 – TREVi speakers € 35.90 – Gas oven € 249.90

Green mobility and day trips with F.lli Schiano with aluminum frame, also present in the pedal assist version.

EBIKE Moving Unisex € 1,099.00 – EBIKE E-Sky 20 ″ with pedal assistance € 899.00