This morning I read, among the first news reports, of the thirty-five-year-old man stabbed to death by his neighbor in Santa Margherita Ligure. For hours, for a personal matter, I had been reflecting on the ‘death of one’s neighbor,’ as the title of the psychoanalyst’s book aptly says Luigi Zojawhich in an illuminating way tells of how others are less and less attentive to what surrounds them, to their feelings. There are many questions that I would like to express here, but I limit myself to the one that bothers me the most: “How is so much inhumanity possible? ”.

It’s a summer of femicides, patricides, rapes, gang rapes… the list goes on; those who inform themselves well know how badly we are surrounded. What particularly strikes me is the fury against the most fragile, the ferocity on the elderly ‘in primis’, and my thoughts immediately turn to the gentleman, killed in the street with a fist. Since I was a child, from personal experience, I have witnessed the oppression of some, so-called adults, on the weakest that I loved and knew. I grew up in a small community that was supposed to protect the weakest. Instead, I have often witnessed scenes of unheard-of violence precisely against those who, either for reasons of psychological or physical suffering, could not defend themselves.

I return to my question: “How is so much inhumanity possible? “I haven’t found a satisfactory answer for hours, an answer that can appease my anger towards those who commit violence and abuse. I can’t find an answer, simply because the “lucubrations” could be many. But there is one word that sums it all up: hate. There are women and men who have known since childhood which side to be on: on the side of humanity, the humans. And others who are outside it, the inhumans. The inhumans are pervaded by hatred, frustration, personal failures, ‘envy, from arrogance, from wickedness. Yes, it’s a word that is not used enough: evil. These people who waste their lives destroying the lives of others are evil. She hates herself, and as a result, projects hatred and cruelty onto others. As in the case of the man who stabbed to death the young neighbor.

