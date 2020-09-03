Inauguration of the 2020 Grec Festival in Barcelona. Andreu Dalmau / EFE

Bravo to the people of the Grec 2020 and his determination to save the festival. Tickets almost given away: 15 euros. Slaps to catch them, of course, especially the first few days. The new information is a bit confused: it is what avoids the paper programs. Another bloody but necessary problem: the usual capacity of two thousand seats has been reduced to eight hundred. The double opening of the contest came in the form of collage. The first, on July 1, with an air of a cabaret at dawn, to which the title of To touch!: the only bland thing of the evening. Really great characters, of which I choose a dozen: Camille Decourtye and Blaï Mateu, the directors of Baró D’Evel. Tortell Poltrona, a Krusty with an ultra-acid humor. Or in the wise words of Jacinto Antón, “speaking of death as only a clown I could really do it. ” The D’Evel couple served up a scene that will become classic: the black-and-white duo breaking to pieces embracing. You have to see it, if you didn’t see it in Falaise. Speaking of bicolor: a similar game but projected onto the front wall, with the unmistakable style of Frederic Amat.

More: Imma Colomer, giving life and emotion to a text by Marina Garcés traveling through the memory of an eternal summer night. And four surprises: the dancer María Muñoz; the wonderful fadist Lina, accompanied by Refree on piano and guitar by Nicolas Laforest. July 4, new session, It does not happen every day that some need, directed by Carme Portaceli. A text that is too long with 18 interpreters for a rather desolate puzzle, a lot of good will but, alas, it loses flight very soon. Actually, a dramatic multilecture (there was no, they tell me, time to memorize), with references to Camus, Beckett, Shakespeare and Koltès, among many others. I stay with Nao Albet, revisiting the naivety of her Vladimir in Godot; the powerful naturalness of Sol Picó’s dances; or the songs of The Sey Sisters, revealed in The shop of horrors. And also: Rosa Renom reciting a fiery fragment against racism, with a text by Angélica Liddell translated into Catalan, and Eduardo Farelo evoking a long-awaited passage from Plague. The great show I have seen these nights has been Assedegats, by Wajdi Mouawad and Benoît Vermeulen: a new proposal by Oriol Broggi, at the Teatre de la Biblioteca de Catalunya. The protagonists are three splendid very young performers, with names to remember: Guillem Balart, Sergi Torrecilla and Carla Vilaró. The translation of the title is “thirsty”, due to the enormous thirst for life of this trio, which infects us. Necessary theater, with a story that has echoes of what is happening. For now, the work will be on the bill for two weeks, until Friday the 17th. It will probably follow a brief tour of Catalonia, and for a while, waiting for the autumn return. It should not be missed. It is one of the purest and most intense shows that Broggi has done.