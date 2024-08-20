It closes with the comedy of Joseph Giacobazzi the long summer season of events of Wonderland. On September 14, the artist from Romagna will be the protagonist of a comedy show on the stage of Mirabilandia. A best of his shows and sketches that have given laughter and evenings of “… fear” throughout Italy. The most ‘showy’ comedian of Romagna, among the major exponents of regional comedy, but who thanks to his participation in programs such as Zelig and Zelig Off has made himself known and loved by audiences throughout Italy with an event made unique by the atmosphere of home. Giacobazzi was born in the province of Ravenna and raised in Bologna.

“Giacobazzi’s show closes our rich calendar of summer events – says Sabrina Eatssales and marketing director of Mirabilandia. We kept the laughter and his comedy to greet the beautiful season and thank the public who is always following us with great enthusiasm”. “It will be a great party and I can’t wait to be at the Park – he adds Joseph Giacobazzi – I hope that the public, after having had fun on the Katun, on the Towers and on the many attractions that Mirabilandia offers, will want to be in the square with me to laugh, have fun and thus say goodbye to the wonderful summer of the largest amusement park in Italy”.