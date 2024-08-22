The erotic fantasy of summer, par excellence, is to live a love, an adventure, a affair that ends with the heat, the end of the holidays and the return to routine and the usual home. A fantasy that is quite easy to make come true; unlike most sexual daydreams, which almost never materialize to the consumer’s liking.

It is difficult to reach a certain life path and not record one of these episodes that have been immortalized by cinema, literature and even music. The journey or the exotic destination that, without asking for it, gives a body to love. The subject of films such as Summer Madness (1955) or Before dawn (1995). Or, on the contrary, work or lack of money that prevent us from going on vacation and keep us in the big city that, mercifully, consoles us with an idyll, as Manhattan does in Temptation lives above (1955) or Madrid in The Virgin of August (2019).

More information

Travel only accentuates this hedonism. Changing habitat completely, being in a place where no one knows us and where, surely, no one will ever see us again, gives a feeling of freedom, of detachment. What happens in Cuba, Mexico, Amsterdam or Rome will stay in those places; but we are not the same in new places either. Most people undergo a small metamorphosis that allows them to explore other facets of their personality; surely more daring and adventurous ones.

“The best thing about summer love or flings is that, on a sexual level, we are very liberated,” says Gloria Arancibia Clavel, a psychologist and sexologist with a practice in Madrid. “There are no prospects of finding a stable partner, or a commitment, and it is not even necessary for us to really like the other person or for them to meet all our expectations. It is a good exercise in disinhibition, very beneficial for sexual activity and desire. I always say in consultations that it would be good to look at and analyse the circumstances that have led to this attitude, in order to then try to imitate them when we return to ordinary life, to the responsibilities, demands and standards that we maintain the rest of the year.”

As in a representation of the yin and the yangthe good thing about summer adventures – the intensity – could not exist without the bad – the expiration date. “The affairs “Summer vacations have the advantage that, as they are limited in time, you only experience the initial phase, that of falling in love, where everything is beautiful, spontaneous, passionate, as it happens at the beginning of a relationship,” says Raúl González Castellanos, sexologist, psychopedagogue and couples therapist at the therapeutic support office A la Par, in Madrid. “There is no time to move on to the next phase, because most people’s vacations are reduced to two or three weeks. If they’re lucky, a month. In fact, there are those who get hooked on this model and are always looking for a summer fling; which denotes immaturity, a certain Peter Pan syndrome and a fear of commitment,” explains this sexologist.

Because of technology, they are no longer what they used to be

But technology has put an end to these shooting stars, which, in the worst case, can become the eternal “almost something”. “Summer loves are no longer what they used to be, because social networks and the Internet keep us in contact with the other person, even if they are at the antipodes,” González Castellanos stresses. “In many cases, that story that was supposed to end, even if with some sadness, is prolonged and, instead of being a good memory, it becomes a long-distance relationship, which will lose strength and shine. Although there is also the possibility that it will become consolidated, and end in a stable relationship or in a discontinuous one. For example, seeing each other in the village in the summers, and the rest of the year each one on their own.”

Clara (Palma de Mallorca, 39 years old) admits that she wasted a lot of time with a affair Clara met her in London, during a month-long training course in the British capital. “When I look back on my relationship, I think it would have been less painful if we had broken up when I left England. It would have been a good memory, but we were very attached and we didn’t want to lose that passion. The idea of ​​living together here or there was impossible, because neither of us wanted to give up our work lives. So the trips began, the video calls, the desire to see each other again, and then the jealousy, the uncertainty, the feeling of wasting time and being on a path that was going nowhere,” recalls Clara.

The idea of ​​reliving passion once a year, for vacation, the plot of Billy Wilder’s brilliant film What happened between my father and your mother? (1972), although tempting, is not suitable for everyone. Nor was it for Clara, who experienced the breakup as a liberation. “The initial enthusiasm had already subsided. Rather, it was a succession of problems and arguments with few good moments. And being in that long-distance relationship prevented me from meeting another person,” confesses this Mallorcan.

The art of keeping the good things

Although it is not always easy to follow certain rules when it comes to matters of the heart and emotions, having a holiday romance does not have to be equivalent to suffering temporary madness. You can enjoy it and, at the same time, keep your feet on the ground, especially if you already have some experience. “Above all, you have to live it and savour it,” advises González Castellanos, “give yourself permission to let yourself go, to be someone else. See yourself from that different perspective, as happy, carefree beings, making the most of life; even if it is only for a few weeks a year, because this is a good exercise.” And he adds: “At the same time, you have to be honest, with yourself and with the other person. Do not create false expectations. We are not going to enjoy it more by disguising reality. Quite the opposite.”

Frame from the film ‘The Virgin of August’ by Jonás Trueba, where the protagonist looks out onto Rivera de Curtidores Street. The illusory films

In the words of Gloria Arancibia, “we have to learn to keep the good and minimize the bad. Summer dates bring a lot of freshness, joy of living, sexual and emotional learning, improve our self-esteem and increase the storehouse of happy memories, which will help us a lot in difficult times or in old age, because they will confirm that we have lived and experienced joy and even happiness. But summer loves also have their sad side, the farewell, the brevity, the impossibility of seeing each other again. Although some can be the prelude to a stable relationship, you have to give them time and see how things evolve. It is not good to make hasty decisions during vacations, when everything seems idyllic. It is like when you are on a remote island and you think about staying there all year round. Do you really think it is possible? Can you take your job there or find another one? Would you endure the winter in an almost deserted place? Well, the same thing happens with relationships.”

At airports, you see farewells that are typical of the best of tragedies. Tears, kisses, promises of calls and messages. The price of this vertigo, small but intense, is a few weeks of nostalgia, sadness, constant viewing of images of happy days and disgust for everything around us. The good thing is that, unlike traumas or family problems, which we carry with us for life if we don’t solve them, the bad taste in love is quickly cured.

“We turn desires into needs, and needs become self-demands,” explains Arancibia. “Nowadays, there is very little tolerance for failure, frustration, sadness; but life is not a bed of roses, there are also moments of sorrow, in which, generally, we learn a lot and forge tools for the future. We may want to go to the Caribbean on vacation, but if we cannot afford it financially, it doesn’t matter. We will go another time.”