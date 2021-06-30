Roberta Capua, former Miss Italy, presenter of “Summer live” with Gianluca Semprini, declared that she is not superstitious, but that she observes a ritual at every debut: wear something white or at least light, that illuminates her face. In the second episode of the program, Capua danced with some guests to the notes of Gianni Morandi’s successes.

“Summer live” up Rai 1, which started on Monday 28 June, is the summer version of “Life live” conducted by Alberto Matano, which will return in September.

There are at the helm Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini that are already being appreciated for their grace and professionalism.

Summer live: Roberta Capua and the superstitious ritual

Read also: Live summer: the debut of Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini

In an interview with weekly “Gente” Roberta Capua revealed that she was ready to return to Rai after more than 15 years (her last public service program was “One morning” in 2004).

La Capua also confided that although not particularly superstitious, since he began this work he has observed a ritual that he does not intend to give up.

Whenever I start a new program or debut in any business dresses in white, or at least the upper part, or even light things that illuminate her face.

And so she presented herself for the first episode of “Live Summer” alongside Semprini.

Always a “People” furthermore, the presenter declared:

“I am happy, excited and flattered. I took the opportunity with a great sense of responsibility towards the public, which throughout my professional career has always shown me affection ”.

Roberta Capua “unleashed” in the studio

On the occasion of the second episode of the broadcast, however, the Capua she wore a fuchsia blouse and black pants.

Above all, he showed his sympathy and lightness when, during a shoot on the new summer hit of Gianni Morandi, “Joy”, she started dancing to the notes of some of the old hits of the singer from Monghidoro along with Marcello Cirillo, present in the studio with other guests.

It may interest you: Miss Italy 2020: Martina Sambucini wins

The journalist Gianluca Sempriniinstead, he has always been smiling, but more composed, remaining seated.

On the colleague the Capua she stated that she finds him polite and pleasant and that the two of them are complementary, he more tied to information and current events and she, precisely, to entertainment, to costume.

“Summer live” airs from Monday to Friday (first part from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm, second part from 4.45 pm to 6.40 pm).