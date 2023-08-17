These are the words of the presenter: “I was not well, I passed out”

Nunzia DeGirolamo and Gianluca Semprini have taken the place of Alberto Matano and are the new conductors of Summer Live. On Wednesday 16 July, the presenter made an announcement that alarmed all the faithful viewers of the programme. In detail, Nunzia De Girolamo confessed live that she had fallen ill and passed out. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

The one that aired on Wednesday 16 August was an episode of Summer Live a little particular. As anticipated, Nunzia De Girolamo confessed to having been hit by a sickness which forced her to lead sitting in an armchair.

The presenter opened the episode of Summer Live with these words:

Today as you can see we are seated here and later perhaps we will say why.

At this point the colleague intervened Gianluca Semprini who commented on De Girolamo’s words:

How good it feels on these armchairs. We were tired after mid-August. We have also worked these days.

Later Nunzia De Girolamo decided to reveal the reason why she hosted the episode of Summer Live sitting on one armchair. These were his words:

Why not immediately declare why we are sitting in these armchairs? You are really kind. In reality I was not well, I passed out. So he has well thought of putting the armchairs so we’re comfortable.

Finally, concluding, the conductor he then added: