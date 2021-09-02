At the “Live Summer”, hosted by Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini, we were talking about Lady Diana, on the occasion of the twenty-fourth anniversary of the death of the princess. A columnist recalled the unflattering and offensive expression with which the late Prince Philip had defined Camilla, with whom Carlo uninterruptedly betrayed his wife. There were moments of embarrassment in the studio.

“Summer live”, conducted by Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini, will still keep us company in the next few days, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 3.40 to 6.45 pm until 10 September on the flagship network of the public service.

From 14 September on the afternoon of Rai 1 will again pass into the hands of “Life live” led by Alberto Matano.

Capua and Semprini, a couple by now well-established, have made the program more and more pleasant and interesting.

From the beginning she has been more focused on entertainment, entertainment and gossip (always treated with elegance and grace), he, a journalist, focuses on news and current affairs.

Read also: Summer live, Alessandro Cecchi Paone defends Roberta Capua and Gianluca Semprini

One of the reasons why the“Summer live” the alternation of registers, highs and lows, and more or less light contents is much appreciated.

Summer live: a columnist’s slip on Lady Diana

The atmosphere in the studio is harmonious and relaxed and can also be felt at home.

Recently, however, there was an episode that left the conductors and guests a little dumbfounded as they faced the story on Lady Diana, 24 years after its tragic end.

The speech was also extended to Camilla, now second wife of Carlo, but for years the prince’s lover, since the beginning of the marriage with the Spencer.

A guest of the living room of “Summer live” recalled that the Prince Philip could not understand the tastes of his son, so much so that once he would have asked him, shouting, angry, how he could prefer a “ces * o” like Camilla to a beautiful and fine woman like Diana.

In the studio there were moments of embarrassment, but then the conversation continued with many other anecdotes and reflections on Diana and the Royal Family, under the grace and professionalism of the hosts Capua and Semprini.