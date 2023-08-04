Summer, how to eat on the beach or in the mountains for less than 3 euros: some fresh and healthy recipes and how to prepare them step by step

Planeat he thought to five wallet-saving and waste-saving summer recipes to eat on the beach or during a picnic in the mountains.

In general, the key to eating well, avoiding waste and saving money, is planning: by buying fewer products and selecting only the necessary quantities, it will be easier not to waste money and food. On vacation, however, it can happen that you have different rhythms and habits compared to the rest of the year, and that you are tempted to eat at the bar or restaurant on the beach or in a mountain hut and also to be less careful about what you put on in the cart.

Unfortunately, the expensive trolley still does not give up: according to Istat data on the consumer price index in June 2023, food and non-alcoholic beverages are the category that has increased the most with an increase of 11% on an annual basis. To avoid finding yourself in September with your current account in deep red, during the holidays it will be good to alternate any lunches and dinners in the premises with some healthy home habits.

The five anti-waste and money saving recipes by Planeat.eco rrepresent a practical and concrete solution: they are five fresh, healthy and tasty dishes that can be prepared on a budget of 1 to 3 euros per person, with readily available ingredients, the right mix of proteins, vitamins and carbohydrates and a simplicity of preparation that makes them suitable for everyone.

Like eating on the beach or in the mountains for less than 3 euros

The cheapest dish of all is the rice salad: following the Planeat.eco recipe step by step, and therefore selecting the right ingredients and the exact quantities, it is possible to make cold rice at a cost of one euro per person.

In second place, from a savings point of view, there’s the lentil salad with cherry tomatoes and cucumbers and fresh onion: with 3 euros each a single dish is assembled with proteins and vitamins, with a high satiating power and practical to prepare.

Third place of this ranking of saving dishes is the omelette with ham and provolone: with four eggs (and therefore the possibility of putting at least two people on the table) you can create a dish that will cost a total 7 euros. Same budget tied for vegetable meatballs: with the quantities and ingredients proposed by Planeat it is possible prepare 12 vegetable meatballs at a cost of 6 euros (0.50 euros per meatball, so you can imagine 3 euros per person). In the end, stuffed avocado: a delicious and very nutritious proposal, based on ripe avocado, spreadable cheese, smoked salmon and chives. This exotic dish is the most expensive (about 6 euros per person), but the per capita cost can be easily reduced by buying avocado only when it is on offer.

