“I also dream of love and sometimes cry at night” – this is not a diary entry of mine that slipped in here by accident, but a line from Kader Loth’s smash hit “Diva”. How often Kader Loth dreams of love in the jungle of legends cannot be determined with any certainty, either neurobiologically or through experimental psychology. However, it is safe to assume that she sometimes cries at night. If crying were an Olympic sport, the IBES anniversary ensemble would have been guaranteed the gold medal by day 7 at the latest. With Kader Loth as team captain. She is so emotional these days, she is already being called the Giselle Oppermann of the jungle.