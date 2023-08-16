.

.

There is a pinch of poetry in the week of August, when everything stops, when the pace slows down. Travel is the protagonist of the period, but there is an often forgotten way of traveling. Without a destination, without stress, without precise goals.

The road is life said Jack Kerouac and you don’t need to love cars or motorcycles madly to understand that beauty lies in the journey itself. The wonderful concept has been told in a thousand ways. But in this world a place in the sun goes to one of the most beautiful poems written years ago by Carlo Talamo, the brilliant salesman of dreams who introduced Harleys and Triumphs to Italians. A poem that perfectly explains the truest concept of travel. Here she is.

I know a guy

I know a guy who’s been to the Maldives 100 times.

That he knows the Seychelles like the back of his hand.

That Brazil has no secrets for him.

That when he arrives in Bali, everyone knows him.

This guy has never seen Perugia.

Think that Comacchio is on Lake Como.

He knows everything about the French Riviera, nothing about the Amalfi coast.

For him, the woods are in Canada, he hasn’t heard of the Sila.

This guy says he’s Italian.

But he despises this country which in fact has not wasted time traveling there.

And yet, if you think about it, there is no other country where things change so much in so few kilometres.

Where thousands of years of culture stretch out at the feet of anyone willing to move a little.

Who knows why so many travel the world and have never seen Capri.

There are thousands of places behind here, close at hand, places that can be seen in a few days, with a few hours of travel.

Places worth seeing in slow motion, without haste, without packed planes, without the vulgarity of the all-inclusive.

I haven’t seen much of the world, but I’ve seen a lot of my country made with this curious boot shape.

I saw the roads, the lakes, the woods, the most beautiful nature there is.

I did it on a motorcycle. Going for a walk aimlessly and without haste.

Once here, once there. Without programs or reservations. No strings attached.

A little petrol, a regional card, a motorbike.

Sometimes alone, sometimes with her.

Sometimes there was a lot of sun. Then other times it rained badly but in the end I enjoyed it all the same.

There is such a deep sweetness in this country where the accent changes with every tank of gas.

Where you go from snow to sea in less than nothing.

Where in one week you see more than traveling around the world.