Summer jobs | Instagram live and searches without a resume – Employers are trying different ways to lighten summer recruitment

The season for applying for summer jobs is right now. The experts give advice on which sectors are in high demand for summer workers and how you can improve your chances when looking for a job.

Messaging In Whatsapp, applying for summer jobs without an application letter or cv, i.e. curriculum vitae, and recruitment campaigns in the video application Tiktok. New phenomena have appeared in the recruitment of young summer workers.

70 percent of all job seekers browse job advertisements on their mobile phones, according to Duunitor.

New types of search methods have been introduced, especially in fields suffering from a skills shortage. For example, efforts have been made to attract nurses and software developers to the service of new employers by waiving the application letter and CV.

Employers who try to attract young people to summer jobs in positions where no training or previous experience in the field are required have also taken note of the phenomenon. For example, when recruiting summer employees, Dna is experimenting with a method where the applicant does not have to send a cv or an application letter.

Dununitor to the director of communications Only to Salosen during the past year, there have also been job announcements targeted at young people, where you can ask for more information about the job instead of calling on Whatsapp.

“Usually after the job advertisement there is a phone number that you can call. When you think about young people, how natural is playing? After all, calling can be really hot. Putting a message or voice message on Whatsapp can be a more natural way to get in touch.”

Oikotie Responsible summer duuni project director Päivi Salminen-Kultanen according to surveys, young people often need more information about employers. For example, events like Instagram Live and asking for additional information on social media are part of the search trends.

Sparring young jobseekers in the process is also a new phenomenon, which Salminen-Kultanen welcomes. Employers may suggest what you want to know about the application or how to write the application.

A message using the Whatsapp application can be a more natural way to contact an employer than calling on the phone, says Duunitor's communications director Aino Salonen.

Video have become a trend in the search for summer jobs in recent years. According to Salonen, text-based applications are still the most common. The traditional combination of cv and application letter is still the norm. Forms where, in addition to recording work experience and study history, you have to answer several questions, are also typical in job searches.

“Unfortunately, the forms are still in use. Many job seekers find them frustrating. In the worst case, you have to fill in the grades of the matriculation examination and fill out the forms in addition to the traditional application letter and CV. The forms can also have many tabs, and the system can crash in the middle of making the application.”

From DuunitorOikotie and the website Rekrytointi.com can find plenty of summer job advertisements in customer service, sales and trade, and the restaurant and tourism industry.

In Duunitor’s job advertisements from 9 December 2022 to 9 January 2023, there were 53 percent more summer job advertisements in the field of sales and trade than at the same time last year. There were up to 80 percent more summer job advertisements in the restaurant and tourism industry.

Typically, most summer employees are applied for between January and March, but there is a lot of competition for good summer employees. Some of the companies have already started recruiting summer employees towards the end of last year, but positions are still being searched for in late spring and early summer.

“It’s a good mood. There may even be an all-time record in the number of summer job advertisements,” says Oikotien’s Päivi Salminen-Kultanen.

Project director Päivi Salminen-Kultanen welcomes the fact that young job seekers are sparred in the application process.

To the most popular there can be hundreds or even thousands of applicants for summer jobs. Last year, Ikea’s summer job advertisement was read 40,000 times via Duunitor. The number does not directly indicate the number of applicants. According to Salonen, typically about a tenth of the readers of a summer job advertisement click to apply for a job.

The numbers can sound overwhelming to the ears of a summer job seeker. How, for example, can a high school student or a first-year university student get a summer job?

Salonen advises that you can stand out from the crowd with the help of a video application. According to him, it’s worth considering if a free-form application is an option in the summer job advertisement and talking via video feels natural.

If, for example, you are applying for a position as a customer service representative rather than a summer modeler, you don’t need special gimmicks to stand out with the help of videos. As long as the basics are in order, i.e. sounds and video work, the content is decisive.

Salonen according to, one way to lighten one’s own summer job search load and improve employment opportunities is also tactics. The most well-known companies with a strong brand have the most applicants. In addition, the ice cream kiosk is one of the most sought-after summer jobs.

Less well-known companies may have slightly fewer applicants.

Salminen-Kultanen also advises to have an open attitude towards different fields and to forget stereotypes and possible prejudices towards the fields.

“It’s also worth taking a summer job that isn’t exactly your dream job. In every job, you learn and take a step forward.”

According to Salminen-Kultanen, it may be easier to get a job the following year if you can say in the application that you have learned, for example, customer service or team skills the previous summer.

Rekrytointi.com's product manager Jonne Laiho advises that you have someone proofread your job application before sending it.

Both also highlight the importance of customizing the application. You should not copy the same application everywhere.

“If an awful lot of applications have been copy-pasted, you can see it. You should find out about the employer and think about your own strengths and show motivation,” says Kultanen-Salminen.

In summer job searches, a certain division can also be seen. They try to attract applicants to other places by means of an easy application process. Some applicants, on the other hand, put a lot of effort into the quality and visual appeal of resumes and application letters.

Rekrytointi.com product manager Jonne Laiho advises that in the application you should state why you want the job in question. In addition, you should read the application with a friend before sending it.

There are often many applicants for summer jobs, so a little extra investment can help you stand out from the crowd. According to Laiho, it can mean investing in the visuals of the CV, a short video presentation or, for example, a letter of recommendation from a previous employer.

For employers Salminen-Kultanen also gives a tip that can be used to attract good employees to work in your own company. Based on surveys conducted by Oikotie, many young people would like more concrete information about what tasks the summer job includes and what the atmosphere is like in the workplace.

Employers can communicate these things with the help of videos, for example, in which last year’s summer employees talk about their experiences and in which the future supervisor steps in front of the camera. According to Salminen-Kultanen, videos are increasingly part of job advertisements.