Summer jobs | Apply to HS as a summer editor – the application opens on January 8

According to Helsingin Sanomat's editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi, Hesari is looking for people from different backgrounds.

Helsingin Sanomat the summer editor search for summer 2024 starts on January 8. There are 70 vacancies this year.

The entire application notice can be found here. The application is open until January 15.

Helsingin Sanomat's corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi according to the most important characteristics of summer journalists are sincere curiosity and the desire to find out about things, whether it is local news or a major world political event.

“I also appreciate the ability to meet very different people without prejudice, from people in power to ordinary Finns.”

HS is looking for a wide variety of experts: editors, photographers and photo editors, graphic artists, video and audio editors, data journalists, design producers and editorial secretaries for the printed magazine.

Yäläjärvi started in the position of editor-in-chief in early autumn 2023. What kind of background and experience can you apply to Hesar this year?

“For Hesar, we are looking for creators from genuinely different backgrounds,” says Yläjärvi.

Qualifying experience at work may have been gained, for example, through studies, work placements or hobbies. Experience can mean acquiring information, writing, photographing or meeting people – all important in editorial work.

Why should you apply for summer jobs specifically in Hesar?

“Of course I'm biased, but Hesari is the best and nicest delivery service in this country,” says Yläjärvi.

“We want to make the best news journalism in Finland so that we also have fun.”

Former summer editors talk about their experiences in Hesar in a video: