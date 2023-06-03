Summer | It can’t get any colder, even the meteorologist says

It looks like the weather will continue to be cold next week as well.

No this weather can’t get any colder than this. This is what Foreca’s meteorologist on duty says Juha Föhr.

The weather for the graduation weekend will not change dramatically yet, and the warmest in southern Finland will reach around 15 degrees. Showers are also not out of the question during the weekend, as shower areas move across Finland from both the east and the west.

In Helsinki, the daytime temperature on Saturday will remain around 14 degrees. Further west it can be warmer. Eastern Uusimaa, on the other hand, is probably a bit cooler.

On Sunday, the temperature will probably be a little cooler than Saturday.

Weather it will continue to be cold in the capital region with these prospects well into next week. When the weather becomes more summery is still a mystery even to the meteorologist.

“You can’t say that it’s cold for sure, but it’s likely that next week will be cool for the season,” says the meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika From the Institute of Meteorology.

From the beginning of the week a slight turn in the weather can be seen. If we’re lucky, in Southern Finland and Finland proper we might reach 15 degrees or more. However, no summer heat is in sight yet.

“Even with the best of intentions, I can’t say that the weather will get warmer,” says Föhr.

The weather continues to be very unstable and cloudy throughout Finland. For this reason, the temperatures can rise even higher than predicted or freeze around 10 degrees at a rainy moment.

Weather has been quite capricious lately.

At the beginning of May, there were news about the arrival of beach weather in Finland, in the middle of the month the light line broke in Satakunta’s Kankaanpää and yesterday, Thursday, the first day of June, it snowed in South Ostrobothnia.

In central Finland, freezing temperatures were measured at the end of the week and frost was observed in Helsinki.

“In some places, record cold temperatures have been measured at night”, Saarikalke mentions.