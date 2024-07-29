The summer months are the best for those who want to get pregnant: whether at the seaside or in the mountains, a vacation period in this season is beneficial not only for the health of the body, but above all for fertility. According to an Italian study, conducted by the University Hospital of Parma and published in the journal Chronobiology International, in July and August the motility of spermatozoa is actually double compared to the month of January.

“In the summer, with the lengthening of the days and the increase in daylight hours, vitamin D levels rise, favoring environmental conditions that positively influence the quality of the eggs – explains Daniela Galliano, specialist in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive medicine, head of the Pma Ivi center in Rome – In addition, the resulting increase in melatonin levels determines a natural regulation of the menstrual cycle: thus, for couples who are trying for a child, it will not only be much easier to calculate the ovulation period but also more precise. Furthermore, the summer period is also essential for relieving stress, one of the main enemies – she emphasizes – of fertility and intimacy”.

In women, stress causes an increase in hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline, which alter the balance of sexual hormones – such as estrogen, progesterone, LH, FSH, prolactin – and thyroid hormones, which are essential for functions related to ovulation and conception. In men, stress conditions can influence the hormonal balance by decreasing the quantity and quality of sperm, to the point of causing temporary infertility. “For many, summer represents an opportunity to detox from city life and, why not, from technology”, continues Galliano, who advises his patients “if they can choose, not to take their PC on holiday: while I understand the convenience of tablets or an e-book, I suggest that, where possible, they prefer paper books, magazines and newspapers to electronic ones, trying to benefit from the sun more than the ‘blue light’ of a screen. The sun is the real protagonist of summer, a source of vitamin D”.

‘Expose yourself more to the sun than to the blue light of a screen’

Recent studies have demonstrated the essential role of vitamin D in fertility and the success of medically assisted procreation techniques. So how can we naturally increase its concentration? “First of all, by taking advantage of exposure to sunlight, with adequate protection, for about 30 minutes a day, favoring walks in the open air or perhaps a nice breakfast on the terrace – suggests the expert – Furthermore, it is possible to consume foods rich in vitamin D such as fatty fish (such as salmon, sardines and mackerel), eggs, milk or green leafy vegetables. In some cases, after consulting your doctor, it may also be useful to take multivitamin supplements that also contain this vitamin”.

“This advice is also valid for couples who are undertaking a medically assisted procreation process, as research has shown a greater probability of achieving pregnancy in women with good levels of vitamin D – Galliano highlights – since it has a positive effect on the endometrium, helping to promote the implantation of the embryo and reducing inflammatory molecules at the endometrial level. In men, receptors for vitamin D have been found in the testicles, confirming its importance for better sperm quality. For those, however, who are undergoing assisted fertilization treatment, summer must be faced with some extra precautions – the gynecologist finally reminds us – for example, after the embryo transfer it is advisable to avoid situations in which the body temperature tends to rise, such as the sauna or tanning. Also be careful about sports that involve sudden movements and dehydration, choosing fresh herbal teas and aromatic waters, eliminating fruit juices, carbonated or sugary drinks and alcohol”.